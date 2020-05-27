Marvel Studios : Thor is the film of Phase 1 the most important part of the MCU ?

While the fans named the worst film of the entire history of the MCU, we have decided to go back on the film, which has been decisive for the future of the franchise. Iron Man was the first feature film in the MCU, and he’s certainly stirred the curiosity of the fans. However, after the failure of The Incredible Hulkhe needed to find a way to spark new interest from the public. And Thor, with the enigmatic God of Thunder, has arrived at the perfect time. Overall, phase 1 of the MCU was essential to give the tone to the franchise. But you must admit that Thor has had a predominant role : in addition to founding the bases of the universe, the film opened the door to concerns of another world. Then thatIron Man, Iron Man 2 and The Incredible Hulk focused on the threats related to science and technology on Earth, Thor we presented them to the kingdom of Asgard.

Thor

And without that, how could exist in Phase 2 of the MCU ? In addition to opening the way for the universe cosmic, the film Thor we presented a hero worthy of the name ! The God of Thunder is powerful, charismatic and has a personality well-soaked. It is also the only character of the Avengers to have a future within the MCU. Iron Man and Black Widow are dead, Captain America is retired and the Hulk doesn’t really have projects for the future. As for Hawkeye, one will find it, but in an intended series on Disney+. Thor will still be the importance within the Phase 4 since he joined the Guardians of the Galaxy after being named Valkyrie (Tessa Thompson) at the head of New Asgard. He and Valkyrie return in Thor 4 and Jane Foster will be the new incarnation of the character. If Chris Hemsworth is always going to portray this role, Thor could be the leader at the head of the new heroes in Avengers 5 ?