Marvel Studios : what are the biggest mistakes of Thanos in the MCU ?

Clearly, Thanos is THE villain more iconic in the cinematic world of Marvel. Masterfully interpreted by Josh Brolinthis villain is almost succeeded in its purpose, that is to say, eliminate half of the population living in the world with the Stones of the Infinite. Fortunately, the sacrifice of Iron Man and the snap of the fingers of the Hulk have made it possible to restore things to normal. But his journey inside the MCU is not free of mistakes so far ! Already, the Titan Loco has committed an error in relying on Ronan the Accuser to retrieve its name from the Stone of Power, while the second did not fail to betray him. The same for Lokithe God of Mischief, and charged to bring him the Tesseract, so that is one of the Marvel characters more impossible to believe !

Loki and the Tesseract

Of course, instead of relying on these two, he would have had a better treatment of their adopted daughters, Gamora and Nebulathat have not failed to reach to the right of the camp, dégoutées by their ill-treatment. Big mistake on their part, which has claimed the victory ! If I’d been smarter, it would not be necessary not to underestimate the strength and cohesion of the Avengersand have shown less arrogance in the face of their opponents. Who knows, maybe he would have been able to win in these conditions… well, why not check that Thor is alive and well death at the time of the attack on the boat Asgardien in which he was, he and the survivors of his people ? A simple way to avoid future setbacks in the face of the God of Thunder, who has not been able to kill him in Infinity War, even if Chris Hemsworth is the clown in these unpublished photos of the filming !

Thor and Thanos

Continue in the same way, Thanos have never had to save Iron Man during the battle at Titan. Doctor Strange offers to change the Stone of the Time against the life of his friend and colleague, Tony Stark, a gesture that was supposed to put the chip in the ear of a nasty ! We must never minimize the role of a Terran in a battle for galactic. The second error about the former billionaire playboy, do not check the Glove of Infinity in front of him in the final battle d’Endgame. If it was discovered that the Gems were in place before attempting to the pressure of his fingers, he would have realised that his opponent was trying to cheated ! Today, it is already too late… But if the MCU is missing, we advise you to discover the connections episode 5 of’Agents of SHIELD season 7 with the MCU right here.