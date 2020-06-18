Marvel Studios : what are the reasons that have pushed Captain America to give up the firearms after the First Avenger ?

After having presented the first encounter hilarious between Tom Holland (Spider-Man) and Stan Lee, we’re back with a thorny question… what are the reasons that have pushed Captain America giving up the gun after First Avenger ? In effect, the Super Soldier has slowly stopped using revolvers and pistols in the MCU, unlike some of his colleagues. While in the first part of his trilogy, this was clearly a means of attack favoured by the super-hero, who gradually turned away by the result. His shield with the colors of the american flag, being your best means of protection in the face of their enemies, but it is also, and above all, became his most effective weapon ! But, how this change takes place ?

First Avenger

The Army had provided them with a M1911, the pistol of the u.s. the troops from 1911 to 1985, but, suddenly, it is not necessary, since as we explained above, it focused on his iconic shield from Vibranium. As we will check your arc of narrative in the MCU, the only time you use a weapon after 1945, was to defend Iron Man (Robert Downey Jr.) in The Avengers ! Two reasons that have pushed Steve Rogers (Chris Evans) to let go of their guns once and for all, despite his training as a perfect soldier, in the time of the Second World War. The first is thathe became a great fighter and the body-to-body, martial arts expert, able to throw your shield as a weapon long distance. The second is that there is more to the war, and thata gun might hurt a civilian. A pity, because these arguments in favor of Captain America were not enough for it to be the super-hero favorite of Chris Evans !