Marvel Studios : what MCU stands out-t-he other universe of super-heroes ?

Aaaah the MCU…If there’s a universe that has marked cinema screens over the last ten years, it is that of Marvel. Started with Iron Man 1 in 2008, the size of film will have been continuously expanded, to the point of becoming one of the most lucrative franchises of the seventh-art. From records in box office records worldwide, the influence of Marvel studios and Disney is, of course, crystallized with Avengers : Endgame, one of the biggest phenomena of the year 2019. If nothing seems to be able to equalize the MCU, in terms of universe, plot, or special effects, it is legitimate to stress that it stands out from other universe of super-heroes, and this for several reasons.

Including having revived the scene post-credits, which we explained to you precisely birth to the across franchises Fast and Furious, Very Bad Trip and Avengers, Marvel studios have built a world that is interconnected and wide. This first element is demonstrated in particular by a tangle pushed and thought over many years. Solid and universal, the empire created by Marvel is also a world which has affected various generations, presented on the front of the stage, the attraction for the super-hero while touching an audience across the planet. If the public seems to be interested more in the history of super-hero dark – one thinks of the excellent series Watchmen and The Boys – it is clear that the Marvel universe is unbeatable in terms of box-office for many years.

A pioneer of the genre in 2008, the MCU has quickly integrated into the cinematic landscape, unlike for example the DCEU, in the point out since this date a number of films per year. Prolific machine creative, Marvel also grows a form of secret and generates a waiting considerable around of his films. Without stopping at the center of every theory and speculation, the future of the characters in the MCU seem to fascinate a sizable community, never in lack of inspiration. Worn by a cast bringing together many of the stars planetary, the mastermind of the studios, Kevin Feige has managed to attract actors and actresses in hollywood but also in manufacture. Robert Downey Jr. Michael Douglas, Scarlett Johansson, Cate Blanchet…they all have been eventually attracted by the calls of lighthouse productions Marvel, then, that the oscarisés Angelina Jolie and Christian Bale are ready for them to return to the scene.

Inspired by comics, the MCU has also taken some creative freedom, proving also that the production and its script-writers could the impetus of new and surprising ideas. As a mix of genres between science fiction, magic and mysticism, the Marvel universe has really been able to build its own identity in the cinematic landscape. Unique, the MCU is to itself become a genre all to itself. Mixing tones, genres, stories and characters, the studios have built a creative, incomparable to the other universe of super-heroes drawn from the comics. If the DCEU intends to reinvent itself in order to provide a spectacle similar to that of Marvel, Warner will surely prefer to develop something different and more dark. Like what, the MCU has always been one step ahead !