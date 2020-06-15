Marvel Studios : What role can be played by the Stones of the Infinite in the upcoming Phases of the MCU ?

During the first three Phases of the MCUthe Stones of the Infinite, have played an important role. Many of the super-heroes have crossed on their way to these artifacts as desired by Thanos. In Avengers : Infinity War, the Titan Crazy is able to meet thanks to the Glove of Infinity, the deletion of a snap of the fingers, the half of humanity. If Avengers : Endgame allowed the Avengers to take his revenge, thanks to time travel, it is possible that the Stones make their reappearance in the upcoming Phases of the MCU. It would be, for example, it is possible to find in the movie The Eternala part of the plot occurs before the events ofAvengers : Endgame. The feature of Chloe Zhao could learn more about the origin of the Stones. However, this is not the only time I could see the return of the Stones, because the time travel would have created an alternative reality.

The Eternal can also see the power of the Stones.

When Loki escapes with the tesseract during the events ofAvengers (2012), it would open a new dimension. This should have a great importance in the series of Disney+ based on the adventures of the God of Malice, because that behavior should attract the attention of the Time Variance Authority, so that they could capture it. Doctor Strange 2 you should not be out and cross the path of the Stone of the Time in one of the realities of the Multiverse that Stephen Strange is still in possession of the artifact. The Guardians of the Galaxy, meanwhile, could try to help Gamora to retrieve the memory, and to try to understand the workings of the Stone of the Soul. The Stone of the Reality that you could do your back in Thor : Love and Thunderafter the Gem has been merged with Jane Foster. Natalie Portman embodies the following Migthy Thor, it could be that it remains in it a part of the Stone.

The mighty Thor in Marvel comics.

All of these realities can also lead to find Thanos and, a fortiori, the Gems of the Infinite, as well as the glove. But also to present to the X-Men, Deadpool and The Fantastic Four, or even recaster Captain America or Iron Man. The Multiverse and the effect of the Stones of the Infinity is so immense that it allows a creative freedom. The series What If it includes one of the adaptations necessary to observe all these possibilities commenting on the victory to Thanos, the last one with the Stones to destroy other worlds. This would be a way back to Titan’s Crazy then, that for writers ofAvengers : Endgamethe super-villain would still be alive. Finally, the series WandaVision could see the return of the Stone of the Mind, if Wanda Maximoff had to be resurrected from the Vision, while Captain Marvel 2 could explain the past of Ronan and his search for the Stones of the Infinite, which was started in the first Guardians of the Galaxy. Finally, in view of the wide possibilities offered by the relativity of time and the creativity of the House of Ideas, it would not be surprising to find the Gems of the Infinite in the upcoming Phases of the MCU. As to whether it will be for the better or for the worse, we will have to wait to future adaptations for the to know !