Marvel Studios : Why create a Spider-Verse would be a good idea ?

It is unlikely that the film fans of the comics are in agreement. It seems, however, to be when it comes to designate the best superhero movie of all time. The lucky winner is no other than the Spider-Man : The New Generation, of which a sequel is already in production. Title Spider-Man : In Spider-Verse in English, the feature-length animated film, brings together the many versions of the spider-man of the Earth and different realities. The success and popularity were such that we wonder whether it would not be interesting to have a Spider-Verse into the MCU. Good or bad idea ? We focus on the question.

Peter Parker (Tom Holland) in Spider-Man Far From Home

Peter Parker, Gwen Stacy, Cindy Moon, Miles Morales, Peni Parker, May Parker, Jessica Drew… All of these characters have one thing in common : they possess capacities similar to those of spiders. Some even already worn the costume of Spider-Man, and the name that goes with it. It is understood, the universe of the weaver of linen cloths and goes beyond Peter Parker and the story that we have seen and reviewed the film. There are many versions of Spider-Man, but also a series of super-heroes and heroines with similar powers. In other words, one has (more or less) the confusion of the election. That said, several characters, said especially of several parcels potential, of several origins, and several possible interactions. Spider-Man : The New Generation it has been shown, the Spider-Verse is quite complex and interesting to be the subject of a franchise by himself.

In general, Spider-Man is a character that is particularly popular among the spectators, as readers of comic books. In addition to the high quality of the film, the fashion by the hero could also explain why Spider-Man : The New Generation it has been a success. Even after several adaptations, see Spider-Man in the movie theater continues to appeal. It is also one of the reasons why the idea of a Spider-Verse story and attracts the audience : the chance to meet Tobey Maguire, Andrew Garfield and Tom Holland in a movie. It was a little difficult to imagine that this could happen at any time, but one thing is for sure, if Marvel Studios were to bring these three versions is that the success was going to be more than ever to the appointment.

The 3 Spider-Man : Tobey Maguire, Andrew Garfield, and Tom Holland

Set up a Spider-Verse into the MCU would be an idea, without a doubt, bold and complicated, but which, however, have the potential to change the game. What is more, Spider-Man is a protagonist who has the potential to have an important future role in the MCU, or at least to be in the center of some plots. The studies, therefore, have in their hands a hero important that you not only appreciated, but that belongs to a broader universe that could easily find its public. The Spider-Verse version of the comic is, in fact, a group of characters that are interesting, attractive, and can bring something more to the Peter Parker of the MCU, and especially in the MCU at all. It would be a shame not to enjoy it. To establish a universe around Spider-Man, a good idea ? For us the answer is definitely yes.