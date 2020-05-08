Marvel Studios : Why Robert Downey Jr. and Chris Evans have decided to leave the MCU ?

If the rumor for a few months, it was a true hecatomb for the fans to understand at the end of their session the Avengers Endgame that Captain America and Iron Man would not return, the one who retired in the past, the other is being sacrificed to save the universe. The decision of Robert Downey Jr. and Chris Evans, both engaged with Marvel Studios for more than 10 years, leaving the MCU was not easy to take, but this seemed the best thing to do for both players, as the confided interpreter of Tony Stark in interview for Disney Twenty-Three : “We had to get off the bus. We have chosen to do so and knew that this was part of the work to get off this bus while it was travelling to other destinations. And it really makes you think. I’m glad that him and I will be there to welcome the others when they retire”.

Gif Avengers Endgame.

He continues by extolling the merits of his colleagues : “I really don’t need to look any further than my co-stars. Mark Ruffalo is an activist, Chris Evans is an american hard and a supporter of real democracy. I don’t really have the courage, the skills, the motivation or the humility of these types”. A bit of modesty, so to go for beauty, while he explains the reasons, rather simple of their departure. For them, the MCU has been a real adventureeven if they showed us more than once that the players of Marvel Studios do not know how to follow a script, having regard to their trend to completely improvise some scenes, which only makes the films better. We would therefore like to thank once again for the stone that they have made to the building.