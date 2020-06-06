Marvel Studios: Will Mighty Thor (Natalie Portman) Replace Thor (Chris Hemsworth) in Avengers 5?

Will Mighty Thor defend Earth instead of the God of Asgard in Avengers 5?

While Avengers: Endgame filmed the end of the story arc for several iconic MCU superheroes, Thor set out for new adventures alongside Guardians of the Galaxy, leaving the keys to the Kingdom of Asgard to Valkyrie. If Thor 4, Love and Thunder should be the final chapter in the franchise for Chris Hemsworth, the Australian actor should be replaced in the MCU by Natalie Portman, aka Mighty Thor. In the next film by Taika Waititi, Jane Foster should seize Mjolnir, thus obtaining a special place in the MCU and more particularly in the next Avengers 5. Although Chris Hemsworth has signed to appear in several films from Marvel studios, including Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3, it seems unlikely that Odin’s son will be present during the events of Avengers 5.

Predictions relayed by Inverse which would then leave the field open to Mighty Thor to pour all his power while the heroine is one of the major characters of the comics Secret Wars. According to several rumors, the Avengers 5 project could just be an adaptation of the famous comic book crossover. For those who don’t know, Secret Warstells of the attempt to destroy the Earth and several of its alternative universes. Mighty Thor plays a central role in saving and restoring the Multiverse, fighting alongside the most famous Marvel heroes. Given the place that Jane Foster and Valkyrie will have in the next installment of Thor’s adventures, it would not be surprising if these superheroines subsequently have a crucial role in future adaptations. If that means MCU fans will have to say goodbye to Thor, some may take comfort in seeing Jane Foster become the new Goddess of Thunder and use her many powers in one of the most anticipated creations of the next Marvel Phases!