Marvel : The association PETA emits the wish that Thor is to become vegan

While “Thor : Love and Thunder”, the fourth installment of the saga Marvel, will be released on February 16, 2022 – postponed because of the outbreak of coronavirus – , the association of defence of animals, PETA has asked the film’s director Taika Waititi that the hero is to become vegan.

Interpreted by the actor Chris Hemsworth, the god of Thunder had appeared somewhat portly in “the Avengers : Endgame”, which had earned him many taunts on the social networks.

To remedy this and in an ecological approach, the representatives of PETA have written an open letter in which they make the wish for Thor to follow a strict diet without meat or fish.

“If Thor really wants to protect the Earth, become a vegan would be a lot of sense, removing the products of animal origin to its diet could prevent the waste of approximately 4,000 litres of water, would significantly reduce CO2 emissions, prevent 2 square meters of deforestation each day, and could save the lives of 200 animals a year,” they explained.

This demand echoes the status of the committed advocate of the super-hero, has been sent to the director, new zealander Taika Waititi (“Jojo Rabbit”), which will have the heavy task to sign the output as expected. PETA also noted that Chris Hemsworth, nicknamed “Fat Thor”, had become a vegan “during the filming of the first Thor”, just as his playing partners Natalie Portman (Jane Foster) and Benedict Cumberbatch (Doctor Strange).