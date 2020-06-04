Marvel : the full list of the coming movies until 2022

As the “Black Widow”, with Scarlett Johansson, who was finally released on screens in November, the films of the team Marvel have been pushed back because of the outbreak of coronavirus. CNEWS is the point on the timeline of the MCU, which entered into its phase IV.

“Black Widow”, by Cate Shortland (October 28, 2020)

First feature film phase IV and 24e of the film world Marvel, this thriller of explosive is interested in Nathasha Romanoffs, aka Black Widow, as portrayed on the screen by actress Scarlett Johansson. The story is set well before the super-heroine joined the saga Avengers (in which she is killed, sacrificing himself to retrieve the stone of the soul), and after the events of “Captain America : Civil War”. Spy on Russian goes in search of his past and will have to fight against the evil Taskmaster. We will also see the arrival of Yelena Belova, performed by Florence Pugh.

“The Eternals”, by Chloé Zhao (February 10, 2021)

After “Avengers : Endgame”, as Marvel unveils an all-new gallery of characters created by Jack Kirby in comics in 1976. Fruit scientific experiments of the celestials, the Eternals, a sort of alien to the body imbued with cosmic energy, living in the middle of humans on the Earth. In the Face of the threat of a civil war, they will have to unite to fight the Deviants. In the casting, they will find Richard Madden (Ikaris), Salma Hayek (Ajak), Angelina Jolie (Thena), Kumail Nanjiani (Kingo Sunen), Brian Tyree Henry (Phastos), Lauren Ridloff (Makkari), or even Kit Harington, unforgettable Jon Snow in the series “Game of Thrones”, in the skin of the black Knight, and Gemma Chan in the role of Circe.

“Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings”, Destin Daniel Cretton (may 5, 2021)

The announcement of this project had been made during the Comic-Con of San Diego in 2019 by the president of Marvel Studios, Kevin Feige. Shang-Chi, alias “The Master of Kung Fu”, will face the Mandarin, the leader of the terrorist group Ten Rings, who is played by Tony Leung. The canadian actor Simu Liu will take the title role. This is the first time that a hero of asian origin will be placed in the foreground of the Marvel universe. The rapper and american actress Awkwafina would also be the part.

“Spider-Man : Homecoming 3” by Jon Watts (October 27, 2021)

The continuation of the film “Spider-Man : Far From Home” and a third solo adventure for the man-spider reached through a pact between Marvel and Sony, will see the return of Tom Holland. The young actor who lends her traits to be Peter Parker will be surrounded by the actress and singer, Zendaya (“Euphoria”), which will play Michelle Jones, his lover and nicknamed “MJ”.

“Thor : Love and Thunder”, from Taika Waititi (9 February 2022)

The god of Thunder and prince of Asgard, played by Chris Hemsworth always armed with his hammer, will be entitled to a fourth installment directed by filmmaker new zealand (“Thor : Ragnarok”) which will be also the next film in the Star Wars universe. Fans will Tessa Thompson and Natalie Portman, who will slip back into the suit of Jane Foster, and is expected to take up in the ranks.

“Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness”, the Sam Raimi (23 march 2022)

After a first part released in 2016, the neurosurgeon Stephen Strange, master of the magic arts, and mystic, will be on the screens, always camped by Benedict Cumberbatch.

He will be joined by Elizabeth Olsen in the role of Scarlet Witch, Benedict Wong, in Wong, as well as Chiwetel Ejiofor in the skin of Karl Mordo. The plot of this feature film will be closely related to the series “Wandavision” Disney+.

“Black Panther 2”, Ryan Coogler (may 4, 2022)

With more than a billion dollars of revenue in the world, the first film adaptation of the stories of the first black super hero of the Marvel universe had exploded at the box office in 2018. The result will again be conducted by Ryan Coogler, and will sign the return of the king of Wakanda. And with Thee Challa, played by Chadwick Boseman.

“Captain Marvel 2” (6 July 2022)

Actress Brie Larson will resume his powers in the new adventures of Carol Danvers, aka Captain Marvel, which might be performed by Michelle MacLaren. But no name has been confirmed. With the first film released in 2019, which featured the fight against Thanos, the House of Ideas had made a woman his heroine.

We are still waiting the release date of “Blade” with Mahershala Ali, “Deadpool 3” with Ryan Reynolds, “Ant-Man 3” from Peyton Reed, who portrays Scott Lang (Paul Rudd) and Hope Van Dyne (Evangeline Lilly), as well as “the Guardians of the galaxy 3”, which may or may not see the day before 2023.

