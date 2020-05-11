Marvel : the series Scarlet Witch, and the advanced Vision 2020 – News Series

Disney+ and Marvel Studios have decided to bring forward the release of their series “WandaVision” devoted to the red Witch and Vision. It is chronologically situated after the events of”Avengers: Endgame”.

Marvel Studios 2018

Wanda and Vision will arrive sooner than expected ! First announced in the spring of 2021, the series with Elizabeth Olsen and Paul Bettany was finally released in 2020. This year already has two films planned, Black Widow at the end of April and Eternals in November. Remains to know which month will be broadcast this series, because another show had already been announced for 2020 (and is currently) : The Falcon and The Winter Soldier.

We know little about the scenario WandaVision except that the scenes will happen in 50 years, it will be linked to Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness (scheduled for may 2021) and will impact “on the whole of the Phase 4” according to producer Kevin Feige.

WandaVision will be aired on Disney+, as all the series Marvel to come. This platform will be available in France from march 31, with the movies and series following (among others) :

