Marvel: Tom Holland revealed the possible title of ‘Spider Man 3’

‘Spider Man 3’ would already have a definitive title. The person in charge of revealing it was its protagonist, Tom Holland, through his official Instagram account. With a photo with his colleagues Zendaya and Jacob Batalon, the actor posted the name: “Spider-Man: PhoneHome.“

“Very excited to announce the new Spider-Man title. I can’t wait for you all to see what we’ve been up to. Atlanta love.”

After so much speculation, Tom Holland (Peter Parker) released exclusive information on the new Marvel Studios movie, ‘Spider Man 3’. However, the curiosity (and confusion) arose later, when Jacob Batalon (Edward ‘ Ned’ Leeds) posted another title for the third installment of Spider-Man: “Spider-Man: HomeWrecker”.

“We are so excited to share the TITLE of our new movie! Swipe right to see the big reveal! Also enjoy this exclusive image from the movie, just an added gift from us.”

There is still more: Zendaya (MJ) also made use of her social networks and unraveled the possible title of ‘Spider Man 3’: “Spider-Man: HomeSlice”. Like Holland and Batalon, the brunette also published an image of the three protagonists as a preview of the Marvel film.

“Very excited to announce the new Spider-Man title. Very proud of it … FOS is back!”

Everything would indicate that it was only a joke of the actors of ‘Spider Man’, Tom Holland, Jacob Batalon and Zendaya, towards the fans. What is surprising and interesting are the exclusive scenes from ‘Spider Man 3’ that were uploaded to their social networks, which do reliably capture the future and new adventures of the protagonists.

The three publications received millions of likes in a matter of minutes and also several comments from Marvel Studios followers angry and confused by the publication of three different titles for ‘Spider Man 3’.

Meanwhile, some options for the third installment of ‘Spider Man’ that are currently rumored are the following:

Spider Man: HomeAlone

Spider Man: HomeHomeRun

Spider Man: HomeRunMovie

Spider Man: HomeSickMovie

Spider Man: HomeWardBound

Spider Man: HomeWorldsMovie

Spider Man: NoWayHome

Spider Man: NoWayHomeMovie

Unfortunately, ‘Spider Man 3 remains without a title and official synopsis, so we hope that official data can be offered at any time. The release date is set for December 2021.

What happened previously in ‘Spider Man’

‘Spider Man 3’ will address the events of the end of the previous film, ‘Spider Man: Far From Home’, where the secret identity of Peter Parker was revealed. At the same time, various rumors establish that the film will take place in the multiverse, already presented in ‘WandaVision’ and that it will continue in ‘Doctor Strange 2’.

Hence, actors linked to past superhero films, such as Alfred Molina and Jamie Foxx, have already been confirmed to return to their villainous roles. All this despite the fact that their characters ( Doctor Octopus and Electro ) died in their respective films (‘Spider Man 2’ with Tobey Maguire and ‘The Amazing Spider Man 2’ with Andrew Garfield ).

Previously, Holland talked about the third installment of ‘Spider Man’ and explained that he did not have the opportunity to read the entire script, only in parts due to the process of creating these scripts: