Marvel wants Charlie Hunnam in the MCU, but the star of ` Sons of Anarchy ” does she want to be a super-hero?

Marvel would like to see Charlie Hunnam to join the film world Marvel in the near future. The star of Sons of Anarchy has been linked to several projects for Marvel over the years, but has not yet concluded an agreement with the studio. Marvel may have big plans for Hunnam, but does he want to play a super-hero on the big screen?

Marvel would have tried to launch Hunnam for “The Eternals”

After that Marvel has announced its complete list of the films in phase 4, rumors have circulated that the studio was eager to start Hunnam for a small role in The Eternals. Sources have claimed that Hunnam was only available to shoot for a few days, so his cameo was supposed to be small.

Outside of Hunnam, the studio would have looked at Matthew Rhys to play Young Odin and also had a role in mind for Keanu Reeves. None of these rumors have been proven true, and Marvel has apparently missed another chance to land Hunnam.

Apparently, Marvel aims to get these next two for the film Eternals Keanu as Druig (The lead villian in the film). Charlie Hunnam for a cameo role playing a different character pic.twitter.com/1x5Nqj4PgB – Hassnain Ali (@ knivez1993) may 16, 2019

Although Marvel has not been able to launch Hunnam, Reeves, or Rhys, to the parts, The Eternals still has a cast stellar. The film, which will be released in cinemas next February, starring Richard Madden, Angelina Jolie, Gemma Chan, Kit Harington, Salma Hayek, and Kumail Nanjiani.

This is not the first time that Hunnam is bound to a large

project in the MCU.

Hunnam auditioned for Thor

In 2009, Hunnam was one of the first to play the main role

role in Thor. According to MTV,

inside sources have claimed that Hunnam had been in talks with Marvel to play the

Hero asgardien and even made a screen test.

“Hunnam didn’t know what was the status of the casting, but said that his people had spoken to Marvel,” revealed a source. “He believes that since Marvel pushed the start date of Thor a few months, the studio takes its time to make the best decision for the film.”

Hunnam was later confirmed that he had done a screen test for the part and

that it was in negotiations with Marvel to sign a contract. Unfortunately, Hunnam

has not been sold on the idea, and Marvel was not sure he was a good candidate.

In the end, the agreement has failed, and Marvel eventually sink

Chris Hemsworth to play the super-hero.

“I auditioned and I met with the director and the guys from Marvel several times, four times out of five, and it was sort of this clumsy dance that we had,” explained Hunnam. “I wasn’t 100% sure that I wanted to do and they were not sure 100% that they wanted me to do … and Then they found Chris Hemsworth and it ended abruptly.”

Aside from Hunnam, other names have been mentioned as potential

candidates for the role of Thor. This includes Alexander Skarsgård

and Josh Hartnett, which would have also been in the running to play Loki.

The fans want that Hunnam is the new Captain America

Thor is not the only role that Hunnam has been linked to. Fans have recently expressed their interest to see the actor interpret the new Captain America in the film world Marvel.

Chris Evans has retired from the MCU following the events in Avengers: the End of the game. Although he has handed his shield to Sam Wilson Anthony Mackie, aka The Falcon, Marvel made his debut with a second Captain America in the next series, the Falcon and the Winter Soldier.

The role has already gone to Wyatt Russell, but some fan art

makes a convincing argument that Hunnam would have seemed smooth enough in Cap’s

uniform.

Given all the times Marvel has made a call to Hunnam for the role,

it seems that it is only a matter of time before the actor will join the MCU. In other words,

of course, assuming that Hunnam wants to play a super-hero in the first place.

Charlie Hunnam wants to be there even be a Marvel superhero?

While doing the promotion of his film, King Arthur: Legend of the Sword, Hunnam discussed the possibility of playing a super-hero on the big screen. According to Cinema Blend, there were rumors that the star of Sons of Anarchy was going to play Green Arrow in the DCEU, what Hunnam was immediately arrested.

“I didn’t grow up a fan of the comics and I haven’t really seen

none of these Marvel movies or Batman… This is not part of my vision of

my career or what I’m striving for, ” explained Hunnam.

The interview, Hunnam has taken place in 2017, so there’s a chance that

things could change on the front of super-heroes. Anyway, the fans clearly

would like to see Hunnam play a role in the film world Marvel.

The last film, Hunnam, Waldo, is currently in

post-production. The actor is also working on a new television series called Shantaram, which has been recently

delayed after dropping out of the showrunner.

Marvel has not commented on the rumors according to which they would like to add Charlie Hunnam to the MCU.