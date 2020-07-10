Marvel : why Charlize Theron has never played in a movie of the firm – Actus Ciné

The actress Charlize Theron, to the poster of “The Old Guard” on Netflix, reveals why she has never played in a feature film Marvel.

Charlize Theron has starred in many fantastic adventures badass since the beginning of his career, Aeon Flux Hancock via Mad Max: Fury Road. But not yet, quite oddly for a star of his caliber, in a production Marvel. Then as she is now the poster of the film, Netflix The Old Guard, where it embodies a mercenary immortal in charge of protecting humans that do not fit within the MCU, the actress reveals the reason of this appointment (for the moment) failed. And the reason is quite simple.

“I swear to God, I was never offered to star in a Marvel movie. I do not lie”reveals and Charlize Theron the micro site Variety. “But there are no worries. You know what ? I trace my own path. I create my own opportunities. So everything is going well.” The absence of Charlize Theron in the credits of a Marvel movie is therefore explained by a simple lack of supply. The actress will ideas to Kevin Feige, the big boss of the firm’s super-heroic ?

Charlize Theron is from today to the poster of the film The Old Guard, which is available on Netflix. It is also expected in the credits of Fast & Furious 9, whose release is scheduled for the 31 march 2021.

The trailer of “The Old Guard” :