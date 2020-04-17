Marvel would have met John Krasiński and the Internet just flips out

Phase 4 of the MCU could be paused during the new pandemic of sars coronavirus, but Marvel is still working at home on future projects.

A new report indicates that Kevin Feige has met John Krasiński virtually and that they have discussed a variety of projects.

The actor is a fan favorite to play Reed Richards in the upcoming reboot of Fantastic Four, but Marvel still has nothing announced.

We should be a little more than two weeks of the first Black Widow, but the new coronavirus has changed the trajectory of everything and everyone. Strict measures of social distancing are needed to reduce the number of infections and prevent the collapse of medical systems. This means that any form of public gathering is not recommended, and this includes going to the cinema. Therefore, Black Widow has been postponed until the beginning of November.

There is no work on other projects Marvel because the measures of social distancing also apply to jobs not essential. But this does not mean that Marvel has stopped working on the MCU. A new report indicates that the head of the studio, Kevin Feige, has met the actor that the fans want the most to play the next super hero-major of the MCU.

The madness began months ago, when a rumor said that the duo’s real husband and wife John Krasiński and Emily Blunt would play the super hero of Marvel and wife of Reed Richards and Sue Storm (Mr. Fantastic and the Invisible Woman). The fans went crazy at the prospect, especially as Krasiński said he would be interested in the role. The actor went against Chris Evans for the role of Captain America, but we know who won this battle.

“I’d love to do it,” said Krasiński to ComicBook in march. “I think that part of the world Marvel would be amazing anyway, and the fact that people would even consider for this level of a party would be incredible. I really have had no conversation or I know nothing of what is going on with it. I am waiting for the announcements from Kevin on what is happening with it as much as you. “

Fast forward to today, and Geeks WorldWide said that Marvel has taken virtual meetings with a variety of actors, screenwriters and filmmakers in recent weeks, including John Krasiński. Krasiński and Feige have apparently discussed a multitude of projects at the meeting. This is the first time that the two meet “formally”, but the actor is not in discussion for any project MCU.

Thomas Polito, of Geeks WorldWide, who reported on the discussions said a few days ago that Young Avengers was in preparation for Marvel. He speculates that Krasiński might be interested in the new film the Avengers or a tv series, where it would be appropriate both as a director and actor. Polito has also speculated that Krasiński could play Kang.

But Fantastic Four is also a possibility, and it is this that seems more interested in the fans. The Internet has already reacted to the report, with Reed Richards trend after the rumours surfaced.

Fairly hilarious, Krasiński has offered a teaser Fantastic Four on his new show YouTube Some Good News. The third episode, which began Sunday, included a reference similar to the first family of Marvel. “Finally, there’s this panel, four-panel, that I have to enjoy because it will be the closest that I have ever played a comic book hero,” said the actor, pointing out the four panels of the comic book seen in the image at the top of This article. Wait, how is this good news in a broadcast on the good news? We’ll have to wait to find out.

Chris Smith has started writing about gadgets as a hobby, and before you know it, he shared his perspective on the technologies with readers around the world. Whenever he’s not writing about gadgets, it fails miserably to stay away from them, though he tries desperately. But this is not necessarily a bad thing.

