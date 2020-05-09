Marvel would like to join Henry Cavill (Superman) in the MCU

Marvel account to make the full of new super hero for the next phases of the MCU. Gold said the new heads said new players. And the studio is determined not to surround themselves with that of the best to give a new breath to the franchise.

If we are to believe the website We Got This CoveredKevin Feige & Co lorgnerait on a specific actor : Henry Cavill, known for having played Superman in the excellent “Man of Steel” Zack Snyder, but also in “Batman VS Superman” and ” Justice League “.

A reliable source had informed We Got This Covered that Marvel would see much of Henry Cavill in the role of Captain Britain, the british counterpart to Captain America.

Henry Cavill would be perfect in Captain Britain

For Marvel, Henry Cavill would be really perfect in the role of Captain Britain. The charism of the british actor (like so !) 36-year-old would fit with the character that is still very little known to the public which is a shame.

For the story Captain Britain, a. k. a Brian Braddock, is a super hero capable of flying at high speed and to lift loads of several dozen tons. He has super strength, reflexes superhuman, but also a force field.

If the powers of Captain Britain are closer to those of Superman, it is in the aim of making the british counterpart to Captain America as the character was created and launched by Chris Claremont and Herb Trimpe in 1976.

Captain Britain has the same right to have its own team of super heroes, called ” Excalibur “.

Marvel, decided to indulge the fans of super heroes

The next phases of the MCU promise clearly many new features to fans of the franchise. Nothing with phase 4, scheduled for 2020 to 2021, fans will be entitled to five movies and five series that will be broadcast on Disney+, the platform streaming of Disney, and the launch is scheduled for the 12th of November next.

For Captain Britain, Marvel would not have even approached Henry Cavill to offer him the role, given the use of the time still very much in charge of the MCU for phase 4. However, Marvel would have a film project dedicated to team Excalibur in its cartons… maybe will we see Henry Cavill in Captain Britain is in phase 5 or 6 of the MCU ?







