Mary J. Blige, new american star to launch in wine

Jay-Z, Sting, Francis Ford Coppola, Brad Pitt and Angelina Jolie, or even Lady Gaga… The stars in a pinch business of bacchanal, and this is not a novelty. This is a new icon of the american music culture that is rubbed in the year : Mary J. Blige. The queen of R&B, was introduced in the wine business, sealing a partnership with an important Italian brand, with a presence in more than 90 countries.

The queen of hip hop soul has joined with a large area of Italian to create his own range of wines. Code name : Goddess of the Sun.

A rosé and a sauvignon blanc, produced in Italy

Fantinel Winery manages around 300 hectares in Italy, whose historical epicenter is located in the region of the Friuli-Venezia Giulia. The product area of the prosecco (the sparkling wine in Italian), but also pinot grigio ramato, a variety of Italian pinot gris. And it is precisely this that has been chosen to compose the pink this range produced in a limited series. A sauvignon blanc it is the second option of this collection, entitled “Goddess Of The Sun“(The”Sun goddess”), in reference to the nickname that his mother gave him the small. Mary J. Blige has been involved in all stages of the production of this new reference in the basement.

The two wines that match grape varieties of the favorites of the stars of america, who visited the area Fantinel before accept an association.

2019 is the first harvest of the range of wines. According to the american press, about 15,000 bottles of rosé were produced, and 5,000 for the sauvignon blanc. For the moment, the wines are available in the united States, and to pre-order on the site Wine.com.