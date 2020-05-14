Mary-Kate and Ashley Olsen were a mogul of fashion well before the row

Before the brands of celebrities do not become the thing to do in Hollywood, Mary-Kate and Ashley created an empire. Although they are known for their fashion brand to success, The Row, Mary-Kate and Ashley have in fact made their debut in the fashion industry much sooner than many people think. As a young women so that they produced even films under their joint company, Dualstar Entertainment Group, LLC., The twins have expanded their brand to include retail sales.

They started out on “Full House”

Twins are technically fraternal, Mary-Kate and Ashley have started playing when they were babies. They both played Michelle Tanner in the sitcom beloved, Full House. The girls were the pillars of the show since the beginning in 1987 until the broadcast of the series in 1995.

After the end of Full House, the sisters have continued to spend time in front of the camera, projecting movies directly on video, such as To Grandmother’s House We Go, Double, Double, Toil and Trouble, How the West Was Fun and The Adventures of Mary-Kate and Ashley, which quickly led to books, video games, tv shows and a fan club. Creating, producing and featuring more than 20 films in 10 years, Mary-Kate and Ashley have become millionaires.

Mary-Kate and Ashley once had a clothing line at Walmart

The girls had already had a big audience with their films such as Passport to Paris, Billboard Dad, and Our Lips Are Sealed when they have joined the retail space. They have started their own fashion line because they had trouble finding stylish clothes that suited them and have decided to make their own.

Sold exclusively at Walmart for girls from 4 to 14 years, the collection, Mary-Kate and Ashley debuted in 2004. According to Harper’s Bazaar, they even made their debut with a parade in Paris, France. The slogan of the brand? “Real fashion for real girls.”

Shortly after starting with the clothes, the range of twin Walmart quickly spread to hundreds of brand-name products, including accessories, dolls, cosmetics, perfumes, etc, And soon their products were sold in the world in Walmart stores.

According to . Money, well that Dualstar has not disclosed the profits of the line Walmart, some estimates have estimated the figure to $ 700 million. To promote their brand, Mary-Kate and Ashley would wear the same clothes from the collection in their films. And as any long time fan knows, the clothes that the girls wore in their films were highly sought after.

They started The Row in 2006

100% owners of The Row, Mary-Kate and Ashley have used the money that they have earned during their life in the entertainment industry and probably the money they have earned with their line in Walmart, to launch their brand top-of-the-range women. They are removed from the game and focused only on the mode, what they still do today. Known for selling t-shirts for hundreds of dollars each and respond to the needs of an older population, The Row has become a big name in the fashion industry.

Not only is Mary-Kate and Ashley have a tag expensive, but they have also launched a brand, the more affordable Elizabeth and James, which is now sold exclusively at Kohl’s. It seems that the sisters return to their roots with retailers affordable. Hoping to one day revive their collection Walmart!