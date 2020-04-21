Mary-Kate Olsen and Oliver Sarkozy, Tom Cruise and Cher : these pairs of stars the most improbable (photos)

Stéphanie of Monaco and Daniel Ducruet

Stephanie, rebellious princess, has always had a romantic relationship iconoclasts. His history with Daniel Ducruet, her bodyguard, has surprised more than one : the couple had two children (Louis in 1992 and Pauline in 1994) before getting married in 1995. Stephanie and Daniel are unfortunately separated a year later after that guy has been trapped by a stripper belgian (remember Fili Houteman !). The princess of monaco has then lived in a relationship with another of his former bodyguards, Jean Raymond Gottlieb, the father of her daughter Camille (born in 1998), she has also been in a relationship with Franco Knie, circus manager, and then was briefly married to an acrobat Portuguese, Ain Lopez Peres (met in that circus…).