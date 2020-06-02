Mary-Kate Olsen : chic Evening with her husband Olivier Sarkozy and his daughter Margot

Mary-Kate Olsen and Olivier Sarkozy shared a single red carpet. It was in October 2017, at an auction organized by Sotheby’s in New York. Since then, the spouses have never delivered it. They would have been able to repeat the experience on Thursday 18 April 2019 since they attended the same evening, but did not.

In fact, the actress, fashion designer and business woman american of 32 years was at the gala for the 20th anniversary of YAGP (Youth America Grand Prix). An event in which she posed with her twin sister Ashley, with whom she has played the lovable and unforgettable Michelle The Feast in the house. As very often, Mary-Kate and Ashley had opted for a black look, not being big fans of the color. The English actress Jamet Montgomery was also present.

For his part, Olivier Sarkozy appeared with her daughter Margot. The young woman born in 2012 is a result of the marriage of a half-brother of the former president of the Republic Nicolas Sarkozy with Charlotte Bernard which led to a divorce in 2012.

Two years after the end of its union, which had been celebrated in the 90s by his big brother at Neuilly-sur-Seine, Olivier Sarkozy got engaged with Mary-Kate Olsen, in march 2014. A relationship carefully protected, which led to the remarriage of Olivier Sarkozy in November 2015, after a private ceremony held in Manhattan.

In march 2017, Mary-Kate Olsen had talked about his private life during an interview with his twin The Edit. “I have a husband, two beautiful children and a life. I need to go home and make lunch. I do jogging on the weekend. It is the thing that allows you to relax, and if it has not, it is necessary to search. Otherwise, one is quickly overworked and it is not productive”, had she declared.