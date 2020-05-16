Mary-Kate Olsen : comment moved from a moderator on the divorce with Olivier Sarkozy

“We’ve always had the impression that he is dragging his daughter,” said Wendy Williams, the host star of the United States, targeting the age difference of the couple, who announced his divorce.
The announcement of a divorce is rarely taken as good news. Elsewhere Wendy Williams recognized, “normally, one does not rejoice when we hear this type of information“. But all the same, moderator, american star paid tribute to the divorce announced between Mary-Kate Olsen, aged 33 years, and Olivier Sarkozy. A message moved who evoked, in particular the age difference between the two, e.g. “Good news for Mary-Kate Olsen, she divorce !…. She has been in a relationship with this old man. It was 50 years ago, they have been married for five years… It is so big and she is so small… We always had the impression that he is dragging his daughter“, she said during her show.
A message very inelegant, targeting the age difference of the couple. In addition, the facilitator took advantage of the ex actress converted in the styling. Because since her divorce, Mary-Kate Olsen has received the order to leave their apartment as soon as possible. A move made it almost impossible to in full pandemic of sars coronavirus. “But she needs her business outside the house“said Wendy Williams, believing that the half-brother of Nicolas Sarkozy was “cruel“to impose this and wondering if this situation was not going to let Mary-Kate homeless.
The reasons for the divorce
“I wonder what could be going wrong in their relationship“, she concluded. Citing a source close to the couple married in 2015, the magazine of the american People had advanced an explanation concerning this divorce unexpected. According to him, the sister of Ashley Olsen did not want to put his work aside for his couple. “It is based on his great career and it is very French and wanted it to be more available“writes People. A reason that may justify the request made on the 17th of April last, in New York city by Mary-Kate Olsen when she was asked to be a judge to the divorce. But epidemic of coronavirus requires, the procedure has been significantly slowed. In fact, the New York courts, do not accept the applications for divorce during the epidemic.
© Charles Guerin / Bestimage USA
2/15 –
Divorce – Mary-Kate Olsen and Olivier Sarkozy divorce – Exclusive – No Web-no Blog – Olivier Sarkozy encourages his wife Mary-Kate Olsen at jumping “the Hampton Classic Horse Show in Bridgehampton near New York city on September 1, 2016. She has ridden two horses different fore mentioned ones “Fire of Love” and “WKD Tokyo”.
© Charles Guerin / Bestimage USA
3/15 –
Exclusive – No Web-no Blog – Olivier Sarkozy encourages his wife Mary-Kate Olsen at jumping “the Hampton Classic Horse Show in Bridgehampton near New York city on September 1, 2016. She has ridden two horses different fore mentioned ones “Fire of Love” and “WKD Tokyo”.
© GTRES / BESTIMAGE
4/15 –
Olivier Sarkozy and his wife Mary-Kate Olsen attend the Global Champions Tour CSI2 Madrid 2019, Madrid, on 17 may 2019.
© The ImageDirect / Bestimage
5/15 –
Divorce – Mary-Kate Olsen and Olivier Sarkozy divorce – Exclusive – Margot, the daughter of Olivier Sarkozy Olivier Sarkozy – The sisters Mary-Kate and Ashley Olsen are celebrating their anniversary (33 years) in New York on June 13, 2019. They wear a headband on which we can read “Birthday girl”.
© Bruno Bebert / Bestimage
6/15 –
Semi-Exclusive – Mary-Kate Olsen and husband Olivier Sarkozy during the Longines Global Champions Tour of Monaco the port of Monaco. On June 27, 2019.
© © Capital Pictures / KCS PRESSE
7/15 –
FILE PHOTO Mary-Kate Olsen Asks For Emergency Court Order To Divorce From Husband Pierre Olivier Sarkozy. BRIDGEHAMPTON, NY – SEPTEMBER 1: Mary Kate Olsen and Olivier Sarkozy at the 38th Annual Hampton Classic Horse Show – Grand Prix Sunday on September 1, 2013 in Bridgehampton, New York. CAP/MPI98
© © Capital Pictures / KCS PRESSE
8/15 –
OLIVIER SARKOZY, MARY-KATE OLSEN waits for the 26th annual Take Home a Nude Art Party and Auction to benefit the New York Academy of Art, Sothebys, NYC October 11, 2017 Credit: Moskowitz/Globe/MediaPunch CAP/MPI/GP/MSK
© © Ahmad+Saleem Elatab / KCS PRESSE
9/15 –
Mary Kate Olsen hid behind her boyfriend Olivier Sarkozy after lunch with her sister Ashley at Sant Ambroeus restaurant in New York City.
© NO CREDIT
10/15 –
Mary-Kate Olsen, Olivier Sarkozy wait for the Longines Global Champions Tour 2019 Madrid Day 2 at Club de Campo Villa de Madrid on May 18, 2019 in Madrid, Spain. 18 May 2019 Pictured: Mary-Kate Olsen, Olivier Sarkozy.
© © Billy Chappel / KCS PRESSE
11/15 –
Mary-Kate Olsen, Olivier Sarkozy wait for the Longines Global Champions Tour 2019 Madrid Day 1 at Club de Campo Villa de Madrid on May 17, 2019 in Madrid, Spain. NO CREDIT
© © Billy Chappel / KCS PRESSE
12/15 –
Mary-Kate Olsen, Olivier Sarkozy wait for the Longines Global Champions Tour 2019 Madrid Day 1 at Club de Campo Villa de Madrid on May 17, 2019 in Madrid, Spain. NO CREDIT
© © Billy Chappel / KCS PRESSE
13/15 –
Mary-Kate Olsen, Olivier Sarkozy wait for the Longines Global Champions Tour 2019 Madrid Day 1 at Club de Campo Villa de Madrid on May 17, 2019 in Madrid, Spain. NO CREDIT
© NO CREDIT
14/15 –
Mary-Kate Olsen, Olivier Sarkozy wait for the Longines Global Champions Tour 2019 Madrid Day 2 at Club de Campo Villa de Madrid on May 18, 2019 in Madrid, Spain
© © Storms Media Group / KCS PRESSE
15/15 –
FLUSHING NY – SEPTEMBER 01: Olivier Sarkozy and Mary Kate Olsen are sighted watching Victoria Azaranka defeat Alexandrk Kurnic on Day eight of the 2014 US Open at the USTA Billie Jean King National Tennis Center . Olivier Sarkozy is a French banker based in the United States. His half-brother is Nicolas Sarkozy, form President of France on September 1, 2014 in the Flushing neighborhood of the Queens borough of New York City People: Olivier Sarkozy, Mary Kate Olsen Transmission Ref: T5