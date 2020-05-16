Mary-Kate Olsen : comment moved from a moderator on the divorce with Olivier Sarkozy

“We’ve always had the impression that he is dragging his daughter,” said Wendy Williams, the host star of the United States, targeting the age difference of the couple, who announced his divorce.

The announcement of a divorce is rarely taken as good news. Elsewhere Wendy Williams recognized, “normally, one does not rejoice when we hear this type of information“. But all the same, moderator, american star paid tribute to the divorce announced between Mary-Kate Olsen, aged 33 years, and Olivier Sarkozy. A message moved who evoked, in particular the age difference between the two, e.g. “Good news for Mary-Kate Olsen, she divorce !…. She has been in a relationship with this old man. It was 50 years ago, they have been married for five years… It is so big and she is so small… We always had the impression that he is dragging his daughter“, she said during her show.

A message very inelegant, targeting the age difference of the couple. In addition, the facilitator took advantage of the ex actress converted in the styling. Because since her divorce, Mary-Kate Olsen has received the order to leave their apartment as soon as possible. A move made it almost impossible to in full pandemic of sars coronavirus. “But she needs her business outside the house“said Wendy Williams, believing that the half-brother of Nicolas Sarkozy was “cruel“to impose this and wondering if this situation was not going to let Mary-Kate homeless.

The reasons for the divorce

“I wonder what could be going wrong in their relationship“, she concluded. Citing a source close to the couple married in 2015, the magazine of the american People had advanced an explanation concerning this divorce unexpected. According to him, the sister of Ashley Olsen did not want to put his work aside for his couple. “It is based on his great career and it is very French and wanted it to be more available“writes People. A reason that may justify the request made on the 17th of April last, in New York city by Mary-Kate Olsen when she was asked to be a judge to the divorce. But epidemic of coronavirus requires, the procedure has been significantly slowed. In fact, the New York courts, do not accept the applications for divorce during the epidemic.

Sign up to the Newsletter Closermag.fr to receive free the latest news