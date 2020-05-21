Mary-Kate Olsen divorce : “Olivier Sarkozy would have loved a woman in the home”

Several reasons have pushed Mary-Kate Olsen to ask for a divorce, after 5 years of marriage with the French Olivier Sarkozy. In addition to objecting on the project of having a child, the ex-lovers would lead lives far too different. According to a source at the magazine Peoplecited on 21 may 2020, the former actress of 33 years would be too careerist to the taste of her future ex-husband, banker of 50 years somewhat partier.

“Mary-Kate works very hard and concentrates on his business. His schedule is more strict, has reported a close. She is the kind of person to never complain about a day of 12 hours. Olivier had never understood his dedication and passion. He would have loved to have a woman at home. Olivier loves to travel in the tropics with her French friends. He traveled without it on several occasions (…). You can’t control a girl on the way to becoming a billionaire since his 20’s.“

After having been a child star in the series The Feast in the houseMary-Kate Olsen has become a business woman and trained by founding his own production company with her twin sister Ashley. Converted into stylists to success from 2005, both of which were then founded a real empire of fashion with the brands The Row and Elizabeth and James. The little free time that Mary-Kate Olsen agrees is dedicated to his passion for riding.

A few days ago already, another source of People had confirmed that the fashion designer and her husband did not share the same aspirations : “Olivier likes to party and spend. He leads the high life. Mary-Kate prefers the quiet and solitude, do the things that she likes. Out not interested really, she loves the small group meetings.“

A divorce can wait

On the 17th of April last, Mary-Kate Olsen wished to file a first request for a divorce, but this has been denied by the courts of the city of New York, who, in this period of health crisis deal with urgent requests. On 13 may, the U.s. has filed for a divorce in the emergency, explaining that Olivier Sakorzy had put a term to their lease without even asking for his agreement : “My husband waits until I moved out of our house Monday, may 18, 2020, in a New York city break because of the Covid-19 (…). I’m petrified that my husband is trying to deprive me of the house in which we lived and, if he succeeds, I’ll not only lose my house, I could also lose my personal property,” had she notably explained.

This second application was refused two days later, a judge took the view that this situation is not a true emergency. According to a source ofE! Newsthe young woman would have found refuge with her twin sister in an apartment outside of Manhattan.