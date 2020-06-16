Mary-Kate Olsen : in the divorce with Olivier Sarkozy as she celebrates her 34 years with his sister Ashley in any discretion

While she is in the midst of divorce proceedings with Olivier Sarkozy, Mary-Kate Olsen celebrated his 34’s birthday with his sister Ashley in any discretion.

A birthday discreet to Mary-Kate Olsen. On the 13th of last June, the former actress celebrated her birthday with her twin Ashley. But while she is full of divorce with Olivier Sarkozy, your heart is not in the game, that is why she preferred to make things more simple. Therefore, Mary-Kate and Ashley Olsen they celebrated their 34 years in a small committee in the Hamptons, in the state of New York, reports Etonline. It is, in fact, on the island of Long Island, in a luxury villa that the stylist has put their suitcases for the summer after having been summoned by her ex-husband to leave their apartment quickly.

It is also because of this decision Mary-Kate Olsen had last April filed for divorce, in emergency situations, and this, in order not to lose their property. But because of the containment and the closure of the courts of New York because of the outbreak of coronavirus, this application had been refused, so the stylist was completely helpless. And the situation at home was far to resolve your case, because at the beginning of the containment, Olivier Sarkozybrought home to his ex-wife, Charlotte Bernard, his two sons, Julian and Margot, 20 years of age and 18 years of age, and his mother, Christine de Ganay.

Mary-Kate Olsen too “focused on his super-career” for her ex-husband

Married for five years, the half-brother of Nicolas Sarkozy, Mary-Kate Olsen applied to return a imagine idyllic, his relationship with the employer. But behind the scenes a different tone was given to his story for several months. “She is focused on his great career and is very French and I wanted to be more available”said a source to People, adding how difficult that is “the control of a girl who is a billionaire from the twenties”.

Son of the star with her sister Ashley from the time of the The Feast in the house, Mary-Kate Olsen has always trôné with its twin in the ranking of the children of the richest in the world, before continuing to build your fortune in your growth. Now, if you have abandoned the plateaus of the filming, the twins Olsen focused on her career as a stylist and their brands The Row and Elizabeth and James, which is substantially in the united States. And a career is apparently too cumbersome for Olivier Sarkozy.

Sign up to the Newsletter Closermag.fr to receive the latest news