Mary Kate Olsen is celebrating its anniversary : a look back on her romance with Olivier Sarkozy

Mary-Kate Olsen has taken a cape. This Wednesday, June 13, the actress The feast in the house celebrated its 32nd anniversary. Important Date she very definitely celebrated with her twin sister Ashley, their younger sister Elizabeth, but also, and especially with his beloved. Very discreet in the media, Mary-Kate Olsen is living the perfect love for almost six years with Olivier Sarkozy, the half-brother of Nicolas Sarkozy.

Nobody would have bet on this idyll. And for good reason, Mary-Kate Olsen and Olivier Sarkozy seem to have little in common. So the relationship intrigued the american press. In particular, because of their age difference – Olivier Sarkozy, is 17 years her senior, but also body type and size. But it is clear that love is looking good for these two.

In couple since 2012, Mary-Kate Olsen and Olivier Sarkozy got engaged in march 2014. The latter had also released the big game, offering him an engagement ring showing the word Cartier and a value of 81,000 dollars. They will finally have waited over a year and a half before realizing this union. The couple married in a ceremony very intimate on the 27th of November 2015 in Manhattan.

But a guest size was missing. It is Nicolas Sarkozy. The half-brother Olivier Sarkozy and Carla Bruni have in fact been the big absent of this marriage. “We were invited but we have not been able to go there because of a stupid reasona reason that geographical. Because we had to go to the United States, and that it was impossible‘found this last.

Carla Bruni has had the opportunity to meet his sister-in-law and seeing their happiness : “They seem very happy. I met her at another wedding. She was adorable and very nice. Olivier was very happy with him“.

There are all the same a shadow at the table. Nearly three years after their marriage, the couple has still not given birth to a child. If Olivier Sarkozy is already the father of Julien and Margot, aged respectively 21 and 18 years, the couple is said to have expressed his desire to pamper. “They really want a baby. They are ready to have a child for some time already“had confided to a close in 2017. Remains to be seen whether a baby will come in the next few months, or if the two lovebirds would prefer to enjoy a little of life at two.

