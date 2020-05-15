Mary-Kate Olsen : why his divorce in an emergency has been refused

After seven years of love, Mary-Kate Olsen and Olivier Sarkoy have put an end to their relationship. While the actress had done a divorce case of emergency, it was refused.

On may 13, 2020, Mary-Kate Olsen has made an application for divorce in the emergency to be able to be free of Olivier Sarkozy. Was his surprise, on Friday, may 15, she learned that this request had been refused. As reported Pure Peoplethe tribunal considered that the request was not a priority in this time of health crisis. Thus, it must find, emergency, another solution for emptying his apartment in new york, that she shared with Olivier Sarkozy, brother of Nicolas Sarkozy. This is not the first time that the stylist american attempts to divorce the man with whom she has been married for five years. Indeed, already on the 17th of April last, she made a request that was interrupted with the establishment of the containment.

If the actress has made this request of divorce urgent, it is because she has explained thatOlivier Sarkozy has put a term to their lease without asking her agreement. “My husband waits until I moved out of our house Monday, may 18, 2020, in a New York city break because of the Covid-19.” In the meantime to be able to recover all of its business, she would be a refugee with his sisterin an apartment outside of the city. “I’m petrified that my husband is trying to deprive me of the house in which we lived and, if he succeeds, I’ll not only lose my house, but I could also lose my personal property (…). And it is impossible for me to find a new apartment in such a short time“, she added.

Mary-Kate Olsen saw his first divorce

She also stated that she would like the pre-nuptial agreement she signed with the business man of 50 years is applied, in the sole purpose that she could preserve his personal fortune. This is the first time that Mary-Kate Olsen divorce. On the other hand, in order to Olivier Sarkozy, this will be the second time.

