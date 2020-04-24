Maskey is back with “The Recipe” by Travis Scott

He had left us with The Recipe of Hamza, in August 2018. And since then, the fans had been waiting with impatience the return of this series. But unfortunately, in march 2019, Maskey announcement to its community that he will stop his series The Recipe after the 10th episode. As a reminder, this is a series of videos in which he analyzes and dissects with precision and humour in the style of a rapper. Very popular, the recipe of Nekfeu has reached over 6 million views as well as for the NLP.
Maskey is very quiet on YouTube, and accurately computes the output of his videos. A strategy which allows him to take his time in order to offer content of extremely high quality. Five months after “The battle of the rappers”, Maskey today unveils the recipe out–series Travis Scott. He began his video explaining how he discovered this artist in 2014, during his studies at Stanford. We’ll let you discover the video, above–top.