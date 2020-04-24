Maskey is back with “The Recipe” by Travis Scott

He had left us with The Recipe of Hamza, in August 2018 . And since then, the fans had been waiting with impatience the return of this series . But unfortunately, in march 2019, Maskey announcement to its community that he will stop his series The Recipe after the 10th episode. As a reminder, this is a series of videos in which he analyzes and dissects with precision and humour in the style of a rapper . Very popular, the recipe of Nekfeu has reached over 6 million views as well as for the NLP .

Maskey is very quiet on YouTube, and accurately computes the output of his videos . A strategy which allows him to take his time in order to offer content of extremely high quality . Five months after “The battle of the rappers”, Maskey today unveils the recipe out – series Travis Scott . He began his video explaining how he discovered this artist in 2014, during his studies at Stanford . We’ll let you discover the video, above – top .