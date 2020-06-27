Masterpieces of the bottom of the drawer [9 PHOTOS] | Magazine | The Right

Ithere is a little less than two years, The Mag presented the abstract creations of Adam Hillman, made with everyday objects, more mundane one than the other. We return to the charge with another aspect of the work of this maniac from New Jersey, who qualifies as an arranger of objects.

This time, recreates famous paintings of the great masters among the most expensive of the story using the paper clips, toothpicks, cereal, chocolate, Tic Tac, etc. you Must have the eye and the deft touch!

It is as if the bottom of the bag out unexpected treasures…

Info : @witenry on Instagram