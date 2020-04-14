Match between Atlas and Puebla of the eLigaMX, delayed by “electrical storm”

MEXICO — The party of the eLigaMx, between Atlas and Puebla, was delayed a few minutes. The match was scheduled for 20:00, but you started until 20:18. “There was an electrical storm in the estadio Jalisco,” said one of the drivers of the commitment of the day two.

The game between Atlas and Puebla called attention due to Santiago Ormeño, of The Strip, and Luciano Acosta, the rojinegros, was surprised at the debut of the choose MX.

BRIBES WITH AGUACHILE AND NEITHER IS THE OWNER

The goalkeeper Necaxa, Yosgart Gutiérrez, offered to pay with a aguachile to the defense of the rays Jairo Gonzalez, if this got the three points in the second duel of the hidrocálidos in the choose MXhowever Gonzalez did not consider the goalkeeper within his lineup to face Toluca.

“I sent the alignments three hours before Yosgart I threw the bet that’s not what got,” said the defense in the live broadcast of the meeting.

Through the account of Twitter of Necaxa, Yosgart sending the message of motivation for his team mate

“Jairus, this video is to wish you luck, which you do very well. Hopefully that will bring the three points and we win. Metele with everything, if you win I’ll give you a prize, I’m going to prepare a rich aguachile something that you like a lot,” said the keeper.

Though Necaxa it started with winning the match, Toluca gave back to the marker in the first time, but in the supplementary part is called.

With this result Toluca is situated for the time being in the first position with four units, while Necaxa sum his first point of the tournament.

‘Tunita’ had his appearance in the eLigaMX

‘Tunita’the dog that invaded the pitch at the Alfonso Lastras in a duel between Atletico San Luis and Cruz Azul during the day two of the Liga MX, he returned to make your own, but now the duel between both teams but in the choose MX.

Prior to that Antonio Portals Atletico San Luis and Jonathan Borja player of Cruz Azul started the meeting, ‘Tunita’ it seized the controls appear for a few moments in the meeting.

“’Tunita‘you must not miss is our lucky charm and must be present,” said Antonio Portals and Atletico San Luis.

It is worth remembering that in the story in the original, ‘Tunita’ entered as it was unfolding the first half of the match between the rojiblancos and the sky to be charged by Germán Berterame, front of the potosinos who would deliver the security elements of the stadium. Since that night the dog of a year he found a home in the mexican team.