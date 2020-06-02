Match Point, Hollywood Ending, the point on the five films essential Woody Allen

1. Manhattan (1979)

Two years after the success of Annie Hall, his first true auteur film, Woody Allen, both sides of the camera, recurrence with Manhattanthat was a triumph of public and criticism. By telling the story of Isaac Davis, a television script just as neurotic in his private and professional lives, the filmmaker likes to portray the snobismes and contradictions of some of new york’s evolving in the sphere of geek. And offers to be his muse Diane Keaton a role masterly. ” It tells of a personality that it illuminates the room by entering it, it is a boulevard full that it illuminated “writes Woody Allen in his Memoirs. Before adding that he has never been convinced by Manhattanthis great classic that it considers clumsy and unbalanced. The spectators, for decades, have always contradicted Woody.

2. Husbands and wives (1992)

For once indulgent with himself in his Memoirs, where he judge severely of his work, Woody Allen confesses to a fondness special for this movie where he showcases two couples in new york dealing with the separation and desires capricious. Set the scene camera to the shoulder, Husbands and wives, vachard and spiritual, stands as one of the peaks of the career of its author, and as one of the best roles of a certain… Mia Farrow.

3. Hollywood Ending (1997)

Never at a loss for concepts, scriptwriting crazy, Woody Allen breaks loose in this fiction, where it is staged in the guise of Val Waxman, a film director aging and considered by his peers as a nerdy. Responsible for achieving an important film that could revive his career, Val suddenly goes blind on the eve of the start of the filming… Hilarious and creaky, this comedy electric, meanwhile, likes to depict with ferocity the small world of the cinema. Surprise in reading his Memories : Woody Allen takes in very little esteem (understatement) Hollywood Ending :” My film is the most disappointing in my eyes, he writes, a film which, in the hands of charlie Chaplin or Buster Keaton, would perhaps have given a masterpiece. “

4. Match Point (2005)

The reports of class and seduction between a couple of characters enmeshed in their problems psychological, and moral… In this wonderful tour in London, Woody Allen’s more inspired and sarcastic as ever, is staging a psychodrama lectures and directs his new muse : Scarlett Johansson, in one of the most beautiful roles of his career. ” The shooting of this film was a true happiness for mewrote the filmmaker in his Memoirs. One of the only ones that I’ve made that has exceeded my ambitions. “

5. Blue Jasmine (2013)

In the modern history of american cinema, Woody Allen, over the decades, is the one who has the most filmed and honored heroines of all ages, demonstrating that he has always evolved at the antipodes of the customs and practices of machismo so often in “the dream factory” of hollywood. The filmmaker goes above and beyond in this Blue Jasmine lecture, where he staged a new york socialite, ruined (Cate Blanchett) who tries to rebuild his life in San Francisco. The opinion of Woody Allen about this film considered one of his monuments ? ” Not so bad, but still missed “, he says in his Memoirs. It is never as well polished as by the self-same…