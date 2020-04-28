Match sheets and sheets of masters

the little prince

My Rhapsoudie Hungarian,

this prologue in prose is nice. Be-the also, put me in the interlude, in afterword, in the epilogue, or in a landfill. Because one of the two is too much in this city, and this is the sonnet which fired the first. In addition to this prosaic prologue we spring the word “bicot”, the same day that a cop of 92 in real life. Bad omen. And he unearths as the word “badger”, that everyone has forgotten except in the work of Bernard Hinault. Anything more than it is of the Côtes d’armor. Will need to have the eye.

How does one become a supporter of the tennis stadium ? With alcohol. Alcohol-free, the bear cardboard would never have human company at Roazhon Park, the Kangoo have been sold to thirty copies (of the owners of the Fiat Multipla in detoxification progressive), the genealogy of our author would be likely to be much less provided for, he would have written a novel to read instead of a drinking song. What to make of this text ? The offer to Étienne Daho a night of drunkenness ? Or… tattooed on the naked body, crucified, mummified of Salma Hayek in nail of an exhibition “Red+nero” at the Palazzo Grassi. François will love. There will also be a statue of Inzaghi screaming, soberly titled “Out of the game”. And also a Shabani Nonda flayed alive, with a little fun animation for children, for example, a jaw hinged. Something radical-light, you see the thing. Careful : several clues lead us to suspect that the author is breton.

Momo : long. Heavy. “He had seen it coming, by the way, our coach, for this failure.” Help him, one feels that he is suffering. Our author. So that cannot be the Faulkner of the Beauce it is taken to the Steinbeck of the Gâtinais and we rewrote The Nags and men, with a Lennie, who has not changed, but a George would have a little shot Michel, – more Fourniret Henri or Platini, the rest. For a spokesperson of an appalling gallery of diminutifs of explorers lost on the ocean of words-words, Christo, Marco/Paulo, Captain Gege, we assigned a narrator completely hollow, which fills no less than three essential functions : delay start-up, lengthen the sauce for the dish, drag out the conclusion. And as a bonus we lay the future of the indicative, as in a survey TV of the 90’s : “momo will stop the foot at the end of the season, too old, he says. And this is nothing next to the last paragraph, probably in the top of the stack when the judge will list the damage done to humanity by Momo and his clique. In short, this new, it is as if you visited an excellent museum with a guide who talks about the hours and who does not know anything. Because yes, unfortunately, the story is excellent. And we really need fresh flesh for the collection “Butchers of today.” So if the author does not accept to touch Momo, as it takes well, we send him ours to touch him, as well as it should. Distrust all the same : it is without doubt breton, he cites Obelix, and this is the only author so far to have described the trajectory of a “pancake”, and in the more area.

The lily in the valley

Here also the author has sought to spoil his story. Just for the beginning, it will be necessary to examine a few stuff not the net. The title. The opening scene. Dubois. The malaise that is supposed to create a kid-speaking of family reunification in Aubervilliers. 1 hour of lecture with note-taking in 4th. Girls who wear make up and dye their hair just for the duration of the course of History-Geo. A large butterfly with wings of velvet green, khaki, strolling in the middle of tall grass. It is known that the fumes of the shot. And at the end a death that falls from the sky like a stowaway, frozen in landing gear. The author was afraid to make a text on the suburbs, which is measured, real, human, and of being accused of otherworldliness ? In fact I suspect this bastard to have created express these slags in his text as a kind of anti-copy protection, the “GettyImages© GettyImages© GettyImages© GettyImages©” that will rot your research on Google Images, inventing the watermark anti-copy of the new literary. In the same genre, he did worse : he kept the most interesting part, the climax of the novel. I guess that it will let go of anything without having the contract signed. If you can have it for a pair of loafers with tassels, do not hesitate, I want to know how his hero has put the 3 goals. However, be careful, it is probably a breton, I am sure he has chosen a hero in côte d’ivoire just to be able to give him his own name.

Play : the author of evil, but he is even more. This is the single author, non-breton, since it considers from the start a grey sky as “dismal” and not “normal”. Unless it is a trap. Unfortunately I can’t speak for the rest of the new : as with the chouchen, the first sips I have enough : “The hand tavelée placed on the sheet is raised according to a continuous rate that wasn’t obvious.” Burp. I went directly to the end, to find a “layer of melancholy”, of the ion imbalance and the dignity it takes to “reject this sense of helplessness in the face of the mor… Ah no pardon in front of the beauty of a flower”. Good, he then said that he need to build with what is entrusted to them. I see a sign : I need to raise a little the mezzanine, how much is this thick, 12-page A4 folded in 2 ?

Your Pourisien well-rotted.