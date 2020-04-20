Materazzi on a header from Zidane: ‘My own countrymen I recriminaron’

The Final Italy and France held in the World cup in Germany 2006 had Marco Materazzi and Zinedine Zidane as the main protagonists. Authors of the goals of the tie that led to overtime, were also the actors of an action that was kept forever in the history of the world cup.

In minute 110 of the elongate, Zidane, who was then the captain reacted to the provocation from the Italian defender, and struck him a head-butt to the chest that was punished with a red card for the referee Horacio Elizondo, who later recalled that it was not he who saw the assault, but the fourth referee.

“Zidane was protected by the French, and to me my own countrymen I recriminaron, for me they are not real italians,” said Marco, as his provocation of Zidane had generated a lot of discontent in the fans of the midfielder French despite being Italian.

While Materazzi never revealed what she said exactly when captain French, yes denied having gotten involved with his mother: “Zidane told a few words stupid that they could not cause such a reaction,” he said.

YOU MAY ALSO LIKE: FOOTBALLER KILLED HIMSELF AFTER NOT ENTER IN THE PLANS OF COLUMBUS IN ARGENTINA