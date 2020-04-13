Matheus Doria: ‘In Brazil they underrate the League MX’

Upon being questioned about the level of football of the Liga MX in comparison with other Leagues of America, the defender of brazilian Santos Laguna Matheus Doria, came out in defense of mexican soccer.

“It is a topic that I like to talk, because I have many friends Brazil that say things to the mexican League that are wrong, don’t know the mexican soccer and they come out saying nonsense,” he said Doria Fox Sports

“Yes, we are the best, but here (Mexico) they come out very good players of Basic Forces, but the people don’t see those things, apart. The mexican soccer I like it a lot because they like to play with the ball at his feet, playing the ball out from the back, not afraid to dribble, as well as in Brazil also what I see here,” added the full-back lagunero.

In the same way, I take this opportunity to catapult your partner Gerardo Arteagajuvenile , mexican which she considers to be eligible to play in Europe.

“There are mexican players that are great, a lot of quality here and they are not as valued as it should be. If Gerardo Arteaga he played in Brazil people would think is good, look at the teams Europewith that confidence of the people say that it is good, he is going to be terrific, people don’t talk about him like you should talk,” he said.

