Mathew Knowles, Beyoncé’s father, suffering from cancer of the breast

PEOPLE – Mathew Knowles has chosen the chair of “Good Morning America” to speak on his fight against the disease. The father of the two singers Beyoncé and Solange Knowles announced to suffer from breast cancer during an interview that will be broadcast on Wednesday 2 October.

The american show airs on ABC has released a short video on Twitter, in which one can see the father of Beyoncé sitting in front of Michael Strahan in a scene very solemn. A few seconds before the video cuts out, the journalist asks him the famous question: “How have you announced the diagnosis to your family ?” The answer will be broadcasted on Wednesday evening.

Rare, breast cancer in men represents a little more than 1% of all cancers of the breast, according to The Daily life of the doctor.