Mathew Knowles, Beyoncé’s father, suffering from cancer of the breast

Dave Hogan via Getty Images
PEOPLE – Mathew Knowles has chosen the chair of “Good Morning America” to speak on his fight against the disease. The father of the two singers Beyoncé and Solange Knowles announced to suffer from breast cancer during an interview that will be broadcast on Wednesday 2 October.
The american show airs on ABC has released a short video on Twitter, in which one can see the father of Beyoncé sitting in front of Michael Strahan in a scene very solemn. A few seconds before the video cuts out, the journalist asks him the famous question: “How have you announced the diagnosis to your family ?” The answer will be broadcasted on Wednesday evening.
Rare, breast cancer in men represents a little more than 1% of all cancers of the breast, according to The Daily life of the doctor.
Beyoncé, very invested in the fight against cancer
Beyoncé Knowles Carter has always been very invested in the fight against cancer. From a young age, as she recounts in the documentary “Life is but a dream”, she accompanied his father in charities.
Thirty years later, in 2008, the singer for 23 Grammy awards and made the first step for the fight against cancer by registering “Just Stand up”, a single charity for the association Stand U Cancer with including Rihanna, Mariah Carey and Mary J. Blige. An event that marked the beginning of his commitment to combating the disease.
Ten years and millions of dollars donated later, Beyoncé, accompanied by her husband Jay-Z, have put their reputation to the benefit of the research centre “City of Hope” which is actively fighting against the advance of the cancer. On October 11, 2018, Queen Bey has made a delivery noticed of the 4 songs, médiatisant the event on all their social networks. According to Forbeshis presence would have raised $ 6 million in a single evening.
