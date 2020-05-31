Mathieu Kassovitz celebrates 25 years of Hatred with a strong message about police violence

This Sunday, may 31st, the actor and director Mathieu Kassovitz has posted a video on Instagram on the occasion of the 25 years of his film, The Hate. But the balance sheet is bitter for the artist : the police violence are still relevant. He is seeking justice for Adama Traoré, who died suffocated during an arrest four years ago.

It is with the desire of to get things moving that Mathieu Kassovitz had realized The Hate in 1995 at the age of only 28. With its actors, including Vincent Cassel, it was another portrait of Paris. One of the suburbs, and the hatred between the inhabitants and the forces of order up to the point of no return. The click? The assassination of a blow of revolver at the end about a young black man of 17 years in custody in a police station in the Xviii arrondissement of Paris. Then necessarily the news of the murder of George Floydarrested for a minor offence in Minneapolis, and then asphyxiated by a police officer, echoes in the film of Mathieu Kassovitz. Then the director has posted a video on Instagram. It begins by taking inventory of the events planned to celebrate the quarter century of the film : screening, discussion, and other activities at the Palais de Tokyo. Then Mathieu Kassovitz goes on to a balance the more bitter.

The police brutality are still relevant

Face tight, the actor continues : “I can’t talk about the movie without talking about what is happening today, not only the United States but around the world, to know that the police brutality are still relevant“. For him, one thing is clear : “We wonder who is responsible, the only ones responsible for it’s policies. We accept that the police make mistakes but we ask for justice, and the policies do not make it. They are the ones who are responsible for the philosophy of impunity that wound with them for the police”.

Very moved, Mathieu Kassovitz then remind you that France knows stories as terrible as that of George Floyd like that of Adama Traoré : “It’s been 4 years that we wait for justice to be done, and we are told that Adama had heart problems as if the fact of having pressed the rib cage was not responsible for his death”. Almost in tears, the actor recalls that two of the brothers Adama are now in prison and that his sister, Assa, fights alone against all. He concluded finally :” Happy birthday to all. It’s been 25 years that we live. And we will continue“.