Mathilda May : this ex-First lady for one of their ex-companions, silver

This Sunday, June 21, Laurent Delahousse will be the host of Mathilda May in the set of his show 20: 30 Sunday. The opportunity to talk about a sector that is seriously affected by the economic crisis and health caused by the coronavirus : the theatre. Because if the theaters in the orange area were able to re-open its doors on Monday, June 15, after the last speech of the president of the Republic, Emmanuel Macron, the members of the industry are crumbling under the pips financial. And if it is going through a bad time professionally, she has revealed to have “without income“on the airwaves of France Inter Wednesday 17 June, Mathilda May it has not been more fortunate in love.

He married twice, first with Paul Powell (1991-1993) and then with Philip Kelly, the actress, 55, has also shared the life of Gérard Darmon for five years. Together, they are the parents of two children. But his greatest disappointment in love occurred during its history with Richard Attias. A romance discreet lasted a couple of months… and that was completed when the businessmen succumbed to the charms your lover. Some Cécilia Sarkozy. So this is for an ex-First lady that Richard Attias has broken the heart of Mathilda May. The rest of the story is well-known as the ex-wife of Nicolas Sarkozy is, since 2008, Mrs Attias.

Mathilda May : “a blessing”

“It is to me that I want to they have also been deceived“lamented Mathilda May in the columns of Paris Match in the year 2008. Despite this betrayal, the actress is believed to have recovered the freedom. “I have never felt as well since I’m alone“she used to say, “a breakup is always painful, but this test has become, for me, in the negotiation. A bad for a good.“

Ten years later, recognizing that they have not been spoiled by love, Mathilda May it is entrusted still with the magazine about his sentimental journey, sometimes challenging, and applies, in particular, in their accounts with those who have been injured. “The predators, the brains perverse I have caused psychological violence I never would have imagined. But I had a very low self-esteem, I don’t feel worthy of being loved.“Fortunately for her, the solution was found. Mathilda May trust the psychoanalysis.

