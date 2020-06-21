Mathilda May : this ex-First lady for one of their ex-companions, silver

Mathilda May has not been the luckiest in love, because that has been coated by a former First lady by one of their ex-colleagues.
This Sunday, June 21, Laurent Delahousse will be the host of Mathilda May in the set of his show 20: 30 Sunday. The opportunity to talk about a sector that is seriously affected by the economic crisis and health caused by the coronavirus : the theatre. Because if the theaters in the orange area were able to re-open its doors on Monday, June 15, after the last speech of the president of the Republic, Emmanuel Macron, the members of the industry are crumbling under the pips financial. And if it is going through a bad time professionally, she has revealed to have “without income“on the airwaves of France Inter Wednesday 17 June, Mathilda May it has not been more fortunate in love.
He married twice, first with Paul Powell (1991-1993) and then with Philip Kelly, the actress, 55, has also shared the life of Gérard Darmon for five years. Together, they are the parents of two children. But his greatest disappointment in love occurred during its history with Richard Attias. A romance discreet lasted a couple of months… and that was completed when the businessmen succumbed to the charms your lover. Some Cécilia Sarkozy. So this is for an ex-First lady that Richard Attias has broken the heart of Mathilda May. The rest of the story is well-known as the ex-wife of Nicolas Sarkozy is, since 2008, Mrs Attias.
Mathilda May : “a blessing”
“It is to me that I want to they have also been deceived“lamented Mathilda May in the columns of Paris Match in the year 2008. Despite this betrayal, the actress is believed to have recovered the freedom. “I have never felt as well since I’m alone“she used to say, “a breakup is always painful, but this test has become, for me, in the negotiation. A bad for a good.“
Ten years later, recognizing that they have not been spoiled by love, Mathilda May it is entrusted still with the magazine about his sentimental journey, sometimes challenging, and applies, in particular, in their accounts with those who have been injured. “The predators, the brains perverse I have caused psychological violence I never would have imagined. But I had a very low self-esteem, I don’t feel worthy of being loved.“Fortunately for her, the solution was found. Mathilda May trust the psychoanalysis.
Sign up to the Newsletter Closermag.fr to receive the latest news
© ALAIN ROLLAND / MAXIMA PROD / BESTIMAGE
2/21 –
RICHARD AND CECILIA ATTIAS HAS THE “WOMEN’S CONFERENCE” A LONG BEACH
© LE FILM FRANÇAIS / MONDADORI FRANCE
3/21 –
Mathilda May has shared the life of a famous business man…
© COADIC GUIREC / BESTIMAGE
4/21 –
Info – Cécilia Attias grandmother for the third time, a boy named Louis as his son – Richard and Cecilia Attias – 34th edition of the book fair at the Porte de Versailles in Paris, the 23 of march 2014.
© LE FILM FRANÇAIS / MONDADORI FRANCE
5/21 –
CANNES FILM FESTIVAL 2010 63EME FESTIVAL OF MARCHES LUNG BOONMEE RALUEK CHAT APICHATPONG WEERASETHAKUL MATHILDA MAY
© RACHID BELLAK / BESTIMAGE
6/21 –
RICHARD ATTIAS AND HIS WIFE CECILIA ATTIAS – RED CARPET AT the 9th FILM FESTIVAL OF MARRAKECH
© TELE STAR / MONDADORI FRANCE
7/21 –
Mathilda May has shared the life of a famous business man…
© AFP / BESTIMAGE
8/21 –
CECILIA ATTIAS AND RICHARD ATTIAS STROLLING IN PARIS, HAND-IN-HAND.
© TELE STAR / MONDADORI FRANCE
9/21 –
Mathilda May has shared the life of a famous business man…
© Afp / Bestimage, united states
10/21 –
… That broke her heart, to live a new romance with Cécilia Sarkozy
© Bruno Bebert / Bestimage
11/21 –
Mathilda May has shared the life of a famous business man…
© Ludovic Marin/Pool/Bestimage
12/21 –
… That broke her heart, to live a new romance with Cécilia Sarkozy
© LE FILM FRANÇAIS / MONDADORI FRANCE
13/21 –
The BREAKFAST of THE FRENCH MOVIE of the ARC MATHILDA MAY
© Stephane Lemouton / Bestimage
14/21 –
Cecilia Attias and Richard Attias – summer University of Medef, Jouy-en-Josas, August 31, 2016.
© SGP / BESTIMAGE
15/21 –
Mathilda May has shared the life of a famous business man…
© DOMINIQUE JACOVIDES / BESTIMAGE
16/21 –
… That broke her heart, to live a new romance with Cécilia Sarkozy
© TELE STAR / MONDADORI FRANCE
17/21 –
1 FESTIVAL INTERNATIONAL DU FILM DE BOULOGNE BILLANCOURT MATHILDA MAY
© COADIC GUIREC / BESTIMAGE
18/21 –
Info – Cécilia Attias grandmother for the third time, a boy named Louis as his son – Cécilia Attias, and her husband Richard Attias – the Price of the Closerie des Lilas, 2014 in Paris, April 8, 2014.
© TELE STAR / MONDADORI FRANCE
19/21 –
1 COLUCHE IN ANTOINE DE CAUNES IN THE IMPORTANCE OF THE OPERA MATHILDA MAY
© LE FILM FRANÇAIS / MONDADORI FRANCE
20/21 –
CANNES FILM FESTIVAL 2010 63EME FESTIVAL STEPS OUTSIDE THE LAW BY RACHID BOUCHAREB MATHILDA MAY
© © Cyril Pecquenard / KCS PRESSE
21/21 –
Mathilda May expect that the Inseparable in Paris Movie Premiere at UGC Cine Cite Bercy on September 02, 2019 in Paris, France.