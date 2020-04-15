Matias Almeyda responds to Amaury Vergara on a possible return to Chivas

In earlier days, the president of Chivas, Amaury Vergara left the door open for Matias Almeyda as to Rodolfo Pizarro to return to the team some day, then they both are pleasantly remembered by the red and white fans.

Those who have already responded to these statements is the strategist of the argentine, who did not hide his emotion at the words of the owner of the club tapatio.

“Don’t stop thrilling me the words of Amaury. They know all the affection I feel for them because the deal that I had with George marked a before and an after in my life. Know that you will always support from afar”said the now coach of the San Jose Earthquakes of the MLS.

Almeyda has not stopped to show love for Chivas with different statements, since that was not ever been to America so far as to say that probably only he would return to mexican soccer to train in Green Valley.

The argentine won five titles with Atletico, good enough to be coaches more beloved by the fans, who some day hopes that his return is official.

AJ