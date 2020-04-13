Matias Almeyda was surprised with ‘radical’ change of look during quarantine

Renewed! Matias Almeyda, technical San Jose Earthquakes and an old acquaintance of the Liga MXdecided to ‘give a hand cat’ and took advantage of the quarantine to cause the COVID-19 to make a change of look ‘radical’.

Through a post shared on Instagram, it can be seen that during the confinement, the argentine left aside the ‘mane’ rock and opted for raparse.

In addition, in the image you can also see a Matias Almeyda with a mustache, something that is not common from his time as coach.

It should be remembered that the Major League Soccer extended the suspension of its league for the outbreak of Coronavirus (COVID-19) until the next May 10, 2020.

