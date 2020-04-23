“Matilda: The Musical”: everything we know so far

Soon on Netflix, the film adaptation exciting of the well-loved production of the West End, Matilda: The Musical. Currently, details are scarce, but we will keep a record of everything that we know so far about Matilda: The Musical.

Matilda: The Musical is an upcoming musical comedy and Netflix Original, directed by Matthew Warchus, and based on the musical of the same name by writer Dennis Kelly.

When is Matilda: The Musical arrives on Netflix?

It is extremely early for Netflix to announce a release date, but with production expected to begin later this year, all we know, this is Matilda: The Musical will arrive on Netflix in 2021.

What is the plot of Matilda: The Musical?

Matilda, a young man of five and a half years, a young, talented, and incredibly smart, and fight against the stupidity of his family. At school, Matilda befriends the charming Miss Honey and can finally show its prowess in intellectual. Unfortunately, the school is run by the tyrannical Miss Trunchbull, who is proud to punish severely the students. When Matilda develops powers telekinetic powers, she enlists the help of Miss Honey as they work together to bring down Miss Trunchbull.

Who are the actors from Matilda: The Musical?

The biggest news of the casting is a favorite of the fans of Harry Potter, Ralph Fiennes has been chosen as the wicked headmistress of the primary school Crunchem Hall, Miss Trunchbull.

In every production of Matilda: The Musical, Miss Trunchbull has been represented by male actors. The film production continues clearly this tradition with the excellent Ralph Fiennes.

At the time of writing these lines, there is no official confirmation, but Emma Stone has been approached to play the role of Miss Honey.

None of the other actors have yet been chosen for the time being, but a call to the casting for the main character (Matilda) and the roles of support was available at the beginning of the year. The nominations should be submitted at the end of January, which means that it is very likely that our Matildas will be cast very soon.

When the production of Matilda: The Musical should she start?

Thanks to the information of the casting, we know that the filming of the musical was scheduled to start in August and end in December.

Rehearsals were to start in June, but for the moment, it is difficult to know if the pandemic of sars coronavirus in the course will have an impact on the production of Matilda: The Musical.

If the program runs normally, the making of Matilda: The Musical will be finished by the end of the year.

What studio is producing Matilda: The Musical?

Completion of the production of Matilda: The Musical is Working Title Films. The studio is famous for its production of musicals such as Billy Elliot, Les Miserables and, more recently, the infamous film adaptation of Cats.

The music for Matilda: The Musical

If you are curious to know more about the music for Matilda: The Musical, you can view the complete album of the recording of the cast of the Orginal London on Spotify:

If you do not want to be spoiled prior to the arrival of the musical comedy on Netflix, we will avoid to listen to the album.

Alternatively, here is a snippet of what to expect from Matilda: The Musical with the live performance of Naughty to the Olivier Awards 2013.

What is the run time of Matilda: The Musical?

The execution time of all the songs from Matilda: The Musical equivalent to 68 minutes, which means that it would not be an exaggeration to see the adaptation of the movie last between 80 and 90 minutes.

Are you excited by the output Netflix from Matilda: The Musical? Let us know in the comments below!