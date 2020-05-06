Matrix 4: the directors of John Wick to reveal to what extent they are involved

– Advertising –



The filmmakers of John Wick, Chad Stahelski and David Leitch explain their involvement with The Matrix 4, saying that they help with things like choreography.

Years before you begin to lead, the couple had earned her living as a stunt on projects such as the trilogy The Matrix. Chad has even been doubled for Keanu Reeves on The Matrix and The Matrix Reloaded, in addition to acting as the stunt coordinator for martial arts on Reloaded and its follow-up, Revolutions.

Matrix 4: John Wick

Given their long-standing working relationship with Lana Wachowski, one would expect that since a long time that Stahelski and Leitch are involved in The Matrix 4 one way or another. Actually, the pair is now confirmed to work on the movie in a supporting role, similar to the way in which they have recently served as the second director of the unit on Birds Of Prey this year. For the most part, however, it seems that they are mainly there to lend a hand in case of need.

It is not surprising that Lana Wachowski is so active with the waterfalls The Matrix 4. At this point, she has decades of achievement of action movies to his credit with his brother Lilly, returning to the original Matrix in 1999.

The couple has continued its projects since then, providing a spectacle truly revolutionary in films, the polarizing but undeniably ambitious in the form of Speed Racer, Cloud Atlas with their cult series Netflix Sense8.

On the basis of what they have done since the original trilogy, it will be exciting to see what Lana Wachowski and his team prepare for their return The matrix the franchise. The second and third movies were much less loved as much as the original Matrixyet the fans of the series have never lost interest in seeing another episode after all these years.

