Matt LeBlanc shares what fans can expect from the HBO Special

The tv series of the 90’s, Friends, has a cult like no other. There have been ephemeral boutiques galore, screenings of episodes of the cinema, and even walking tours of the apartment of Friends.

A special meeting has been requested by fans since the release of the final series and last year, HBO Max announced that they were coming. The show lasted ten seasons, from September 1994 to may 2005. Anyone who loves the show can relate to the struggles and victories that accompany the fact of being.

Today, loyal fans and new viewers, the broadcast of the series by the millions.

Jennifer Aniston was the first to spill the beans

In November 2019, “The Hollywood Reporter” has published an exclusive telling us what to expect from the meeting of the Friends. Prior to the publication of this article, Jennifer Aniston let slip with his first photo Instagram October 15, 2019.

The actress, who plays Rachel in the sitcom hit, has again posted a photo of the gang. The legend suggests that a real meeting is in progress. The people commenting still have this picture today.

The exclusive “The Hollywood Reporter” spoke of the streaming friends on Netflix. They told us that HBO Max ramasserait Friends with the special meeting in may 2020 and that the new platform would broadcast all the previous episodes of Friends. Friends is no longer disseminated on Netflix (as of 1 January 2020) but it is still available on the service Warner Media.

Matt LeBlanc is always there for his friends

LeBlanc has burst forth with many journalists and talk show hosts about how much he loves his fellow cast members. He met with “People” earlier this week to talk about of the special meeting to HBO’s Max and what he thinks of the celebrity of his friends,

Although Friends has been a major success in the 90s, said LeBlanc, “it seems to be somehow also relevant that before.”

He also referred to the fact that you can see all the world in the episodes and to point out how they are young. In the photo above, a publication Instagram last year, The White sub-title that it is “a return of a night 25 years ago”. He had said in interviews earlier that he was sorry not to be more content when he was younger.

Matt LeBlanc learns more about the special meeting

LeBlanc told “People” that the special HBO Max is “as if we had met the band but without the instruments”. It was reported that the special room is an unscripted, which is essentially the cast members sitting around the flat about the old times. Although this is not the meeting that everyone had hoped, it’s better than never have any at all.

LeBlanc also said of the special: “ This is not something scripted, it’s not like an episode “, he explained. “It is as if we were talking about the good old days.”

In 2016, Marta Kauffman (co-creator of the series) said about a meeting of friends: “I harass her all the time about it, and my answer is that Friends was a show about this time in your life where your friends are your family, and in a weird way, this is not so different. Once you start having your own family, this changes and the show was over. “

Marta Kauffman has not been confirmed to be part of the special homecoming present.

The coronavirus stops the production

In the midst of a global health crisis, many movies and shows have had to stop production in order to comply with the new safety rules. Gatherings of more than 10 persons are not allowed in most States and people are encouraged to practice social distancing and staying at least six feet from one another.

As everyone can imagine, this makes production incredibly difficult, especially with New York being the epicenter of the case of coronavirus, and Los Angeles in lock-out. Although there are many other places to turn to productions, these cities are where most of the productions major assemblies. The studios HBO, for example, are located in New York. The production companies have taken the decision to suspend production for the time in order to ensure the safety of all.

Many of the actors of Friends are active on social networks, YouTube and realize you still doing interviews at a distance. You can watch friends on the service, Warner Media, provided with HBO and Cinemax and provided by AT&T. It is reported that HBO Max will move with the special meeting of the friends in may. However, there is still no production dates are concrete.