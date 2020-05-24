Matt Pokora and Christina Milian secretly engaged ? The singer had to confess !

Yet, nobody gave expensive of this relationship at the beginning, particularly because of the geographical remoteness of the two lovebirds.

But it takes more than that to discourage the handsome brown, who did not hesitate to put his suitcases in the country of origin of his sweetheart.

During the containment, which is still in force in the United States, the couple has learned to live together, and obviously it is a case that rolls.

Matt Pokora-he asked Christina Milian in marriage ?

Since the late 90’s, Christina Milian is a singer of RnB very popular across the Atlantic. Even if it does not have the career of Beyoncé, it can boast of many tubes, some of which are even come down to us in the Hexagon.

In the course of his life, the pretty brunette has had several romantic relationships-publicized, with Nick Cannon, the ex-husband of Mariah Carey, with Lil Wayne, or even with The-Dream, who has also been a small girl.

Finally, none of these connections seems to have made it as happy as it can be today with the French singer.

Worthy of the most beautiful love stories of Disney cartoon, the meeting between Christina Milian and Matt Pokora has not left anyone indifferent. It must be said that it was particularly unexpected, as the two artists seem to come from different worlds.

Although fans of the singer have expressed many doubts at the beginning of their relationship, all are forced to see today that it is a system that works.

The american star and the handsome French spin the perfect love, and nothing seems to be able to separate them. After having welcomed a little boy last January, it would seem that the couple to do other projects.

These last few days, the young mother of 38 years has not failed to say all the good it thinks and the love she feels for her spouse, especially since he lives with them full-time, thanks to the containment.

Already, fans of both stars wondering if they intend to pass the ring finger, the more so that on a photo posted Sunday 24 may, Christina Milian wears a big ring to the left ring finger.

Neither one nor two, all the canvas, seized on a possible rumor of a marriage between the american singer and the French singer.

Christina Milian responds to rumors of an upcoming wedding

On its social networks, and mainly on Instagram, Christina Milian is little secrets about his private life and his daily life with his children and his companion. Regularly, it is addressed even to his fans to tell them stories about what can happen to him.

In recent weeks, the singer has a lot of fun to show its sessions of gardening or cuddling with his offspring.

Every day or almost, it rivals the imagination to make pleasure to its subscribers with photos of all kinds.

Sunday 24 may, the pretty brunette has once again shown lying in a hammock, and wearing a dress that is perfectly value its curves in sports.

Prominently displayed on her belly, the mother of Violet is wearing a huge ring, which seems to set with a stunning precious stone.

As you might have guessed, it is this jewel that has attracted the attention of his fans, but also those of his spouse.

Indeed, all the world has spread the rumor of a possible wedding coming up, making this ring a ring of betrothal with Matt Pokora.

To know the end word of the story, he has not had to wait very long, since Christina Milian, amused by all the comments posted under his picture, has very quickly taken the floor. Unfortunately for the admirers of the two artists, all the world was wrong.

In all honesty, the darling of the French singer said that it was nothing more than a piece of jewelry without any meaning. “” Lol… It’s just a cool thing to wear. “has she responded to the producer Philly Swain.

At least, things are clear now, and no marriage seems to be on the horizon, even if this is not to say that it will never happen.