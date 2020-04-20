Matt Reeves lets loose some info about the production

Matt Reeves, the director of ” The Batman “, has brought many details about the upcoming movie. He particularly praised the cast and crew of the film, while explaining how it intends to approach this reboot.
Waited for the June 23, 2021, The Batman is a new reboot of the myth of the black Knight. For the occasion it is Matt Reeves, who takes care of the realization and Robert Pattinson becomes the new face of the hero. The cast of this new adaptation is extremely impressive, notably with Colin Farrell in the skin of the Penguin, Zoë Kravitz as Catwoman, Andy Serkis in the role of Alfred, Paul Dano in the costume of The Mystery Man, or Jeffrey Wright in the jacket of the commissioner Gordon. A cast four stars for this new interpretation of Batman.
Matt Reeves praises his team
All movies Batman have brought something different. But what is it that makes The Batman unpublished ? The micro The Daily Beastwhile he was promoting the series Tales from the Loop (as executive producer), the filmmaker has extensively expanded on the production of the new blockbuster DC :
Everything is going well. We have a cast and a team of incredible, with whom I love working. I work with the director of photography with which I have already turned “Let me”. It is someone extremely talented. A lot of people with whom I’ve worked are back. We are a big family who is making a film. We have already shot about a quarter of the film for the moment.
Matt Reeves was then arrested on the performance of Robert Pattinson, who has the daunting task of becoming the new Batman :
Robert Pattinson is a player in fantastic. The cast is incredible anyway. It is really exciting to take this journey with them, and feel that we are trying to do something different.
An adaptation different from the previous ones
Finally, the journalist The Daily Beast asked him how his adaptation will be different from Christopher Nolan, or even Tim Burton :
I have a unique approach and above all personal. I can not tackle something which does not resonate in me. There has been excellent Batman movies, and I simply don’t want to make a Batman movie. I want to do something different. I try to explore elements that have not yet been used. Nolan had brilliantly understood that, just as Burton. Everyone has got a particular vision. I want to make a Batman movie where I’ll explore the things that matter to me. All of this fits into a context. The film that we do is done in the time of today. It is part of our contemporary context. I know nothing of all this.
Thus, Matt Reeves promises once again to adopt a unique approach and very personal to the hero of comics. An exclusive new film should explore a new facet of the character, with particular a look on his side, detective. A feature film that promises to be unique and different from previous adaptations. Response to June 23, 2021.
