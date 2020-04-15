Matthew Delormeau denounces the inaction of “the biggest star in the world’!

During a speech held in collaboration with the World Health Organization, on 6 April last year, Lady Gaga announced that it had raised $ 35 million in just seven days for the fight against the sars coronavirus. And while this 13 April, the singer of 34 years was called Emmanuel Macron to join his initiative, on the set of “tonight at Baba”, has hailed the prowess of the american star.

Matthew Delormeau rips Madonna !

And Matthew Delormeau, in particular, has explained : “So me I love it because there are people who talk and people who do”. The columnist Cyril Hanouna has also stated : “It is also, I don’t know if you know, which is the initiative of a concert called One world together at home and this is all the biggest stars, Celine Dion, Katy Perry… who will sing for home”.

The rendez-vous is taken for next April 18, and the fan is delighted : “It’s going to be a concert world, it is done with WHO and that, frankly, we have rarely seen a star at this point to be involved, to collect as many millions as it at this time.”

The opportunity also for the star of the paf to tackle another diva, who feels obviously a little less concerned by the current outbreak… Matthew Delormeau has pestered : “and moreover, I want to say sorry but where is Madonna when she is not in her bath at this time ? Why we don’t hear the greatest madonna, the biggest star in the globe ? That is what she fucks otherwise to share baths ?”

This Tuesday night, Matthew Delormeau was referring to a strange video released on march 20 on the web by Madonna. The interpreter of “Vogue” was filmed fully naked in a bath of rose petals, and had shared a spiritual message compared to the coronavirus. Before the annoyance and criticism from internet users, who found it off topic, the post had been removed…

“I was bored, it was to say the least !”

And this is not the first time that Matthew Delormeau takes it to the queen of pop, in the issuance of C8. Remember, last October, Matthew Delormeau told around the table of Cyril Hanouna how he had “switched partners” during a concert of the idol. He had dared to tell : “I have to admit that Madonna in concert, I put on really made a ch*** to kick !”

That night, the hunk had remembered : “I had been invited by NRJ to see a concert. I was bored, it was to say the least ! As a result when you it is boring, you look a little to the right and to the left. And by crossing a gaze, our eyes met. I left Madonna to sing, and me, I’ve been sung something else !”

