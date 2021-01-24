CELEBRITIES

MATTHEW LEWIS EXPLAINED WHY IT’S “PAINFUL” FOR HIM TO SEE HIMSELF AGAIN IN “HARRY POTTER”

Posted on

Matthew Lewis has revealed that he doesn’t really like seeing himself again as Neville Longbottom (the original version of Longbottom ), who he played in Harry Potter.

Not because he doesn’t like the character but quite the opposite: he explained that he and Neville are very similar and that’s why he finds it ” painful ” to recognize each other in the saga.

” Sometimes it’s painful to see how much of me there is in Neville – he told the New York Times – When I look at him I say to myself, ‘That’s not Neville, it’s you’ “.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Matthew Lewis (@mattdavelewis)

In the same article, David Yates was interviewed and the director of the last four Harry Potter films confirmed the parallelism between the actor and the character: ” Matthew was a sidekick when I came to direct The Order of the Phoenix. But he became more self-confident, more curious, more present as we went along. And more ambitious.

This is why the director had decided to insert a scene that is not in the books, or when Neville blows up a bridge connected to Hogwarts in Deathly Hallows – Part 2: ” He captured the charm of the common man who c ‘is in Neville and Matthew. A modesty and honesty that are hard to ignore, “explained David Yates.

Returning to Matthew Lewis, he added that he is still grateful to have been involved in Harry Potter: “Among the things that people remember you for, there are far worse than the Harry Potter saga. It opened so many doors for me. and otherwise, I wouldn’t have had those opportunities. “

