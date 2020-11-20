MATTHEW MCCONAUGHEY DEFENDED THE REPUTATION OF HIS KISSES ON SET, AFTER CRITICISM FROM KATE HUDSON

Matthew McConaughey has heard how Kate Hudson described her kisses on set and has something to say in her defense!

A month ago, the actress told colleague Gwyneth Paltrow’s podcast that she ” didn’t have the best kissers ” among her co-stars .

He took the 51-year-old as an example , declaring: ” Like in All Mad About Gold – the movie they starred in together – the scene in the ocean after a plane crash. He had snot all over his face .”

In his defense, Matthew McConaughey has now explained to Yahoo! Entertainment that the conditions were not exactly the best : ” Here is the scene: you are in the middle of the ocean. Go underwater, shout ‘action’, get out of the water and gasp for oxygen. You are happy to be alive! Then you look at each other and swim to embrace each other “.

” There was plenty of salted water, snot and other things , then you do and you say: ‘I think it worked, came good?’. And they answer that it is better to shoot the scene again. So we are always elements that make it more difficult … We haven’t had our cute romantic kiss yet . “

He concluded with a joke: ” There is still time “.

In addition to 2008’s All Mad About Gold , Matthew McConaughey and Kate Hudson co-stars in 2003’s How To Get Left In 10 Days .