Matthew McConaughey Says “Extremists” Divide America

The actor says extremists from “left and right” deepen the division in his country.

Matthew McConaughey claims that the “far-right” is deepening the political divide in the United States.

During a talk on Good Morning Britain, the 51-year-old Interstellar actor reiterated his earlier comments about the hypocrisy of Hollywood elites following the election results.

“We need liberals. What I don’t think we need are the anti-liberals. And what I don’t think some liberals see is that often the illiberal cannibalize them, “said the True Detective star.

“Now there are extremes on both sides that I think are unfair, that I don’t think they are the right place to be. The extreme left and the extreme right completely illegitimate the other side, the liberal and the conservative, which we need in certain places ”.

“The two extremes illegitimate those two sides. Or they exaggerate the posture of that side in an irrational state that does not make sense and that is not fair when either side does that, “he continued.

Earlier, during Russell Brand’s podcast, Under the Skin, McConaughey had talked about top-tier Hollywood stars being “hypocrites.”

“There’s a kind of oversight, like, ‘Oh they’re dumb, they’re voting for Brexit, they’re voting for Trump.’ I don’t like it, and I don’t like to hear it, ”Brand said during the interview.

In response to that, McConaughey said, “There are a lot of people on that illiberal left who are absolutely condescending, condescending, and arrogant to the other 50 percent.”