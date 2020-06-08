Matthew Perry, Kourtney Kardashian, Eva Mendes… Those stars who do not want to get married

This is one of the questions that often comes up at every family reunion : “Well then, it is for when is the wedding ?” In the collective unconscious, to say “yes” to life is the ultimate goal. The white dress, the beautiful ceremony, the guests… some dream since childhood. Anonymous like stars, we all think the same way. And yet, if there are a good number of celebrities, who are very happy to reach this stage of their relationship, others don’t even thinking a single second. Not because they have not found the rare pearl, simply because they don’t want to. The editorial’ of melty offers you to discover below.

Kourtney Kardashian

Kourtney Kardashian who is more close to Scott Disick, has always been reluctant to the idea of getting married. In an episode of his show Kourtney and Kim Take Miamithe star of TV reality-explained to her sister Kim that her three children are her priority. Even during his relationship of ten years with the father of her offspring, the influenceuse never imagined not to go up the aisle up to the altar. “I think that if something is not broken, don’t fix it. I wanted to get married more than she had wanted, and then, because she was never interested, I decided not to be” had entrusted to the Lord during an interview with Ryan Seacrest 2013.

Eva Mendes

Passage in the show Chelsea Lately in 2011, Eva Mendes has confessed, why the idea of marriage does the wrap not really : “I love the idea of a union, it is very beautiful. But I think that this is something very old fashioned and archaic. It was to be land at the time, this is not really romantic. I actually think it is very sexy to be with someone in his fifties and his sixties, and say, ‘This is my little friend.’ I think husband and wife, it’s just… not very sexy.”

Charlize Theron

If Charlize Theron was engaged to Sean Penn, she has never passed the marriage because she doesn’t feel the need. “Marriage has never been something important to me. I couldn’t tell you the exact reason. I really want a relationship in the long-term and I have already been in a long-term relationship… This is the kind of union that I want. The ceremony is not something important to my eyes – but I understand that it can be for other people” had she confided in talk show Piers Morgan Tonight, in 2011. Eight years later, the actress had been outbid by declaring to Glamour : “I never wanted to marry me. It is something that is not difficult for me, because of course, this is my truth. I have the impression that people are perplexed by this, especially when it comes to women.”

Matthew Perry

Matthew Perry is also part of the stars who do not see marriage as a mandatory step in a couple. During his relationship with Lizzy Caplan from 2006 to 2012, the actor Friends has never felt the need to ask a knee to the ground.

Oprah Winfrey

Since 1986, Oprah Winfrey was cohabiting with her lover Stedman Graham. A relationship that suits him perfectly as it is. In February 2020, the facilitator was assigned to this subject in the pages of The Oprah Magazine : “When I said ‘yes’ to his proposal of marriage in 1993, I had doubts. I realized that I didn’t want to marry me. I wanted to get it offers. I wanted it to show me that I was worthy to be his wife but I did not want the sacrifices, compromises and commitment to the constant demand for a successful marriage. My tv show was my priority, and we all knew the two. He and I are agreed that if we were married, we wouldn’t be together at the time it is.”

Kylie Minogue

If we must choose, Kylie Minogue largely prefer to have children rather than get married. “The wedding is in the bottom of my list. I need to know I can escape me, I wouldn’t do it, but I need to know that mentally I have space and freedom. The other would like to have a solid foundation but I guess I am different” had she confessed to the Sunday Times Style in 2012. Six years later, the singer remained and signed his statements to the magazine Red : “I never thought that I would get married. The simple fact of getting engaged is an experience because I never planned to marry me when I was little. But now, I stand by what I said. I don’t think the marriage has done for me.”

Kristin Davis

Unlike Charlotte, the character she played in the series Sex and the CityKristin Davis is not at all focused on the wedding. Questioned on this subject by CBS News in 2008, she had declared : “Little girls who say, ‘I want to marry’, I’ve never been one of his little girls. I do not reject completely the idea but I don’t think I have to do it, absolutely not to be unhappy. I don’t know if I would get married one day. I’m perfectly happy with my celibacy.”

Jon Hamm

For 18 long years, Jon Hamm has experienced a romance with his girlfriend Jennifer Westfeldt. In 2016, the two lovebirds had broken off. But before that, the actor of Mad Men explained always in the interview that he did not want to spend in front of the mayor. “I don’t have the gene of the marriage. Neither of us are good examples in our families. Jen is the love of my life and we already been together four times longer than my parents have been married” he said to Parade in 2010.

Tracee Ellis Ross

During an interview with Oprah Winfrey in 2020, Tracee Ellis Ross said that she enjoyed her single life rather than marriage : “Like many of us, I was educated to grow up dreaming of my wedding and not my life. And I spent a lot of years to me to imagine that famous day and wait to be chosen. This is what it is now, I am the one who selected and I will decide to marry me if I want to. For the moment, I am joyfully, freely, and beautifully single.”

Winona Ryder

Since 2011, Winona Ryder who is very close to her co-star Charlie Heaton, lives in concubinage with her companion Scott MacKinlay and she is very happy as well. “I’d rather never get married than to divorce several times. There is nothing wrong, but I don’t think I could do it, if it was a possibility. When your parents are crazy in love for 45 years, your expectations are rather high” he entrusted the actress Stranger Things to Wear in 2016.

Mindy Kaling

Mindy Kaling is single and proud of it. The creator of The Mindy Project has no intention of donning her wedding dress anytime soon. “When I was younger, I wanted so much to marry me and have children. But now, I don’t need to marry me. I don’t need someone to meet my needs or that it carries out my desires. I am doing very well alone” had she confessed to Good Housekeeping 2015.