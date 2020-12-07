CELEBRITIES

Matthew Perry launches a collection of clothes inspired by ‘Friends’

Posted on

The star of the series ‘Friends’ wants to offer his support to those affected by the Covid-19 pandemic.

Hollywood star Matthew Perry wants to give back to the world before Christmas by offering support for COVID-19 relief.

To help those severely affected by the coronavirus pandemic, the actor has decided to launch a clothing line with the theme of his hit comedy Friends.

On his Instagram, Perry posted a photo of himself wearing one of the pieces with his Chandler Bing character dancing along with his tagline printed: “Could this be more of a T-shirt?”

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Matthew Perry (@mattyperry4)

“What is this, a limited edition t-shirt for charity? Just for two weeks, I will launch a clothing collection! ” Perry wrote in his post caption.

“Proceeds will support the World Health Organization’s COVID 19 relief efforts. Link in the bio. Banana not included ”, he added.

