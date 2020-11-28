MATTHEW PERRY OF “FRIENDS” ASKED FOR THE HAND OF GIRLFRIEND MOLLY HURWITZ

For Matthew Perry, the time has come to get serious: he made the marriage proposal to his girlfriend Molly Hurwitz.

The Friends actor confirmed this with a romantic statement to People: ” I’ve decided to get engaged. Fortunately, I happened to be dating the most fantastic woman on the face of the Earth .”

Molly Hurwitz is a 29-year-old literary agent. She and the 51-year-old have been together since 2018.

They broke up last May but soon got back together. This will be Matthew Perry’s first wedding.

The star will participate with other colleagues in the Friends reunion, which was initially scheduled this year but due to the global pandemic has been postponed until next spring.