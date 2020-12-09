Matthew Perry shares photo of his fiancee

This is the first time that the Friends star has introduced his future wife to his fans.

Former Friends star Matthew Perry first shared on his Instagram a photo of his future wife, Molly Hurwitz, whom he got engaged to in November.

In the images uploaded by the actor, Molly appears wearing one of his shirts, part of a charity action against Covid-19.

He captioned the photo saying, “You don’t have to pose like this while wearing the shirt, but feel free,” he wrote on the funny photo of his beautiful partner.

The actor and literary agent began dating in 2018. However, the couple briefly separated in April to reconcile amid the pandemic.

In a conversation with People magazine, Matthew confirmed:

“I decided to commit. Fortunately, he was dating the best woman on the planet right now, “he said.

The news came just days after Perry announced the long-awaited Friends reunion on the HBO Max platform, which was rescheduled for March 2021 after being postponed earlier this year due to the coronavirus.

“It looks like 2021 is going to be a very busy year. And I like it that way! “